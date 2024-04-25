Who won the MLB games last night? Results, Score, Recap and More - April 24

There was an almost full day of MLB action on April 24. Thirteen games were played, which means only four teams had an off day. There were some epic finishes, massive blowout and more. Here's everything that happened last night, including some important statistical updates.

MLB Games Last Night

Here are all the final scores from the league on April 24.

Winning Team Score L osing Team Score Rangers 5 Mariners 1 Padres 5 Rockies 2 Cardinals 5 Diamondbacks 1 Mets 8 Giants 2 Orioles 6 Angels 5 Red Sox 8 Guardians 0 Reds 7 Phillies 4 Brewers 3 Pirates 2 Dodgers 11 Nationals 2 Rays 7 Tigers 5 Yankees 7 Athletics 3 Braves 4 Marlins 3 Cubs 4 Astros 3 Royals 3 Blue Jays 2 Twins 6 White Sox 3

Yankees vs. Athletics Full Scores and Results

The New York Yankees defeated the Oakland Athletics 7-3. Both Aaron Judge and Juan Soto homered to back up Clarke Schmidt, who again ran into trouble and gave up a three-run home run in the sixth inning.

Aaron Judge hit a home run

Nationals vs. Dodgers Full Scores and Results

Mookie Betts went 4/6 and Shohei Ohtani had three hits as the Los Angeles Dodgers routed the Washington Nationals 11-2. Landon Knack went six strong innings and recorded five strikeouts.

Braves vs. Marlins Full Scores and Results

The Atlanta Braves walked off the Miami Marlins 4-3 in extra innings after two brilliant defensive plays saved runs in the top of the 10th. Both Orlando Arcia and Austin Riley cut down the go-ahead run at the plate to save the game.

Cubs vs. Astros Full Scores and Results

The Houston Astros' free fall continues. After letting the Chicago Cubs score four runs in the first inning, they couldn't battle back and lost their 18th game. Dansby Swanson homered in the win.

Important Stat Updates/Records Broken

Mike Trout, even though it was all for naught, hit his league-leading 10th home run last night. He is the first player to reach double digits as it appears he is fully back to top form.

Mike Trout hit his 10th home run last night

Reed Garrett continued his blistering start to the season. The New York Mets starter remains unbeaten at 4-0 and dropped his overall ERA to an impressive 0.71 mark.

The Miami Marlins became the second team to reach 20 losses on the year, doing so in brutal fashion. Twice, they tried to score the go-ahead run from third and were cut down by brilliant defense before being walked off.

