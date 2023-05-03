Who are Xander Bogaerts' parents Jaan and Sandra? Ethnicity  and nationality of Padres star's family examined

San Diego Padres' Xander Bogaerts has had a complicated family history. He was reunited with his father after 23 years. One might wonder about the nationality and ethnicity of his parents.

Bogaerts' parents are Jaan Maartens Bogaerts and Sandra Brown. They are Aruban, a country that is a constituent country of the kingdom of The Netherlands. Xander reunited with his father after Jaan was 23 years away from the family during his second World Series game.

Xander Bogaerts with his family

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

During their childhood, it was their mom Sandra who took care of them. They called her "Supermom" for handling the family responsibilities all by herself. However, she never spoke negatively about their father. However, she made sure that the children spoke to their father on special occasions like Christmas. When their elder sister Chandra went to Hong Kong for studies, she met with their Jaan and kept the boys updated about it.

Well, it seems that the father-son reunion turned out all right. His father did enjoy meeting his son after all these years. Moreover, they also had a family dinner with friends.

Xander Bogaerts is expected to maintain a relationship with both his mother and father for the rest of his life.

Xander Bogaerts' MLB career

Xander Bogaerts in Colorado Rockies v San Diego Padres game

Xander Bogaerts is one of the best talents in baseball in current times. His experience with the Boston Red Sox and now the San Diego Padres turned him into the player that he is today. He is also the first player in MLB history to hit home runs in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and the United Kingdom. He recently represented the Dutch baseball team in the 2023 World Baseball Classic.

Bogaerts has 162 home runs to his credit along with a batting average of .292. He also batted for 696 runs and has 1442 hits in his career. This Aruban professional baseball player is only expected to get better the more games he plays.

Poll : 0 votes