Who is Zack Britton's wife, Courtney Leggett? A glimpse into personal life of ex-Yankees pitcher

American professional pitcher Zack Britton plays for the Major League Baseball New York Yankees.On December 22, 1987, Zack was born in Panorama City, California.

Zack Britton was reared in Santa Clarita, California, and is the youngest of three brothers.

Britton played both the pitching and the outfield for the baseball team and was an all-state selection. Britton received an athletic scholarship at Texas A&M University .

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Excited for #PlayersWeekend - zbritton

Zack Britton is married to Courtney Leggett, with whom he has two girls and a son. On November 25, 2011, Zack Britton and Courtney Rae Leggett exchanged vows in Dellas, Texas.

First date night since nenna! 😘 - zbritton

Briiton shared a picture of his wife, Courtney, with their three kids.

Happy Mother’s Day - zbritton

Courtney Britton was born on December 10th, 1987 in Canyon County. Delanie and Cassidy are Courtney's two sisters, and she is one of Danny and Mendy Leggett's three kids.

Britton graduated from UCSB with a B.A. in sociology and a minor in sports administration in 2009, and later earned her Juris Doctor from Southern Methodist University (SMU) in May 2012. She is an attorney in Los Angeles.

Zack Britton's professional background

The Baltimore Orioles picked Zack Britton with the 85th overall pick in the third round of the 2006 Major League Baseball draft. Despite receiving an athletic scholarship to Texas A&M University, he chose to sign a professional deal instead and take the $200,000 signing bonus.

Britton was ranked as Baseball America's third-best prospect for the Orioles prior to the 2010 campaign.Britton earned a spot on the 2014 Orioles' opening day roster and recorded his first victory of the year on March 31 while pitching in relief against the Red Sox.

MLBPA @MLBPA @zbritton broke in as a starter with the @Orioles in 2011 before shifting to close in 2014. His 2.01 ERA as a reliever is the lowest among all active relievers with a minimum of 100 IP. Britton recorded 120 saves from 2014-16 and made two All-Star Games in that span. .@zbritton broke in as a starter with the @Orioles in 2011 before shifting to close in 2014. His 2.01 ERA as a reliever is the lowest among all active relievers with a minimum of 100 IP. Britton recorded 120 saves from 2014-16 and made two All-Star Games in that span. https://t.co/InZp7IClZf

.@zbrittonbroke in as a starter with the @Oriolesin 2011 before shifting to close in 2014. His 2.01 ERA as a reliever is the lowest among all active relievers with a minimum of 100 IP. Britton recorded 120 saves from 2014-16 and made two All-Star Games in that span.

Britton agreed to a $3.2 million contract on February 4, 2015, avoiding an arbitration hearing in the process. In the same year, Britton was also chosen to play in his first MLB All-Star Game.

Britton agreed to a $12 million, one-year contract with the Orioles in January 2018, and on February 5 he inked a one-year, $6.75 million contract with the O's to avoid arbitration.On July 24, 2018, the Orioles exchanged Britton for Dillon Tate, Cody Carroll, and Josh Rogers in a deal with the New York Yankees.

In order to avoid arbitration, Britton signed a one-year, $6.75 million contract with the Orioles on February 5 and, in January 2018, he also agreed to a $12 million, one-year contract with the team.In exchange for Britton, the Orioles sent Dillon Tate, Cody Carroll, and Josh Rogers to the New York Yankees on July 24, 2018.

Poll : 0 votes