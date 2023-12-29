Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco was summoned to appear before authorities in the Dominican Republic on Thursday. This came a day after officers performed two raids in Bani, searching for the slugger.

However, Franco was a no-show on Thursday, adding another layer to this story. The summons was in relation to alleged inappropriate relationships with minors, something the Dominican Republic takes seriously.

At least two individuals have come out and filed legal action against Franco. It is also alleged that he had a third relationship with a third minor. But Franco has yet to be charged criminally.

Franco was placed on the restricted list in August as the league and Dominican Republic authorities investigated the situation. However, the latest no-show is not a good sign.

"This whole situation is nuts.. smh" one fan posted.

"Yeah he definitely did it" another fan posted.

Baseball fans are shook by the situation. Wander franco had a promising career in the league, and now it is shrouded in mystery.

This story will continue to develop as time goes on, but it is not looking good for the Rays. They signed Franco to an 11-year, $182 million extension in 2021, the largest in franchise history.

The Wander Franco investigation will remain ongoing

Cleveland Guardians v Tampa Bay Rays

On Tuesday, MLB insider Hector Gomez reported on new evidence that further implicates Franco in the accusations. This led to the initial raids on his homes and the summoning. He has also reportedly dismissed his legal team in recent days.

While Wander Franco did not show up Thursday for questioning, the investigation will remain ongoing. However, prosecutors refused to comment on the next steps in the investigation.

The Rays have supported the league in its investigation early on. Since coming out with an initial statement on the incident, Tampa Bay has remained quiet. They will likely have to press on without Franco in the future.

This is not the best news for a team that shares the same division with teams like the New York Yankees and Baltimore Orioles. This is going to put more pressure on guys like Randy Arozarena and Yandy Diaz to perform.

The Rays made the postseason in 2023 but were taken out quickly in the Wild Card round. It may be tough for this team to build upon the success they had in 2023 without Franco in the lineup.

