Why does Craig Kimbrel stand like that? Exploring All-Star pitcher’s unique windup

On May 26, reliever Craig Kimbrel of the Philadelphia Phillies became the seventh player in Major League Baseball history to record 400 saves.

Pitcher Craig Kimbrel is renowned for his distinctive pitching posture.

MLB @MLB Craig Kimbrel becomes the 8th reliever ever to reach 400 saves.



And he does it in Atlanta, where it all started. Craig Kimbrel becomes the 8th reliever ever to reach 400 saves.And he does it in Atlanta, where it all started. https://t.co/QwrDi6z5yi

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Craig Kimbrel becomes the 8th reliever ever to reach 400 saves. And he does it in Atlanta, where it all started. - MLB

Craig Kimbrel stands in an unusual position with his hands on his hips, right foot front and left foot back, unlike other pitchers who keep their arm behind their back.

Fans of baseball have dubbed this posture "the Kimbrel Strut", as it has become so iconic.

Watch @Phillies fans imitate @Bravespitcher Craig Kimbrel's funny pitching stance. http://sport24.co.za/Multimedia/Other-Sport/Baseball-fans-imitate-pitchers-stance-20141002 - sport24news

This posture differs from that of other pitchers, who usually hold their arm behind their backs before to throwing a pitch. Apart from enhancing the strength and explosiveness of his delivery, Kimbrel's unusual posture also enables him to move with control and balance.

A practical reason is also served by Kimbrel's hands' unusual placement on the hips. The tension on his throwing arm and shoulder is lessened, as it helps him maintain a constant angle at the elbow.

Craig Kimbrel's early life

Kimbrel, the son of Mike and Sandy Kimbrel, was born on May 28, 1988. He participated in football and baseball as a student at Lee High School in Huntsville, Alabama.

Wallace State Community College was attended by Kimbrel. As a freshman in 2007, Kimbrel pitched for Wallace State and served as the team's closer and a pinch-starter, with an 8-0 win-loss record and a 1.99 ERA. He mostly worked as a reliever in 2008, going 9-3 with a 2.88 ERA and 123 strikeouts in 81 innings pitched.

Kimbrel has won the 2018 World Series, been selected to nine All-Star games and been named Reliever of the Year twice. He's well-known for both his triple-digit fastball and distinctive pre-pitch look. When he joined the Braves as a rookie in 2011, Kimbrel was given the position of closer and established an MLB record for rookie saves with 46.

The 2011 National League Rookie of the Year Award went to Kimbrel. He dominated the NL in saves for four straight years (2011–2014).

He became the youngest pitcher in MLB history to accomplish the milestone. Kimbrel reached the 400-save plateau in the major leagues on May 26, 2023, becoming the eighth pitcher to do so.

Poll : 0 votes