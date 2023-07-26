Why were fans yelling "sell the team" at Oracle Park? Exploring the reason behind protests at Giants stadium

The atmosphere at Oracle Park, home of the San Francisco Giants, has been charged with emotions lately as fans have been passionately expressing their desire for the team’s ownership to "sell the team".

The protests were organized by Oakland A’s fans, who are seeking solidarity from Giants fans in their push to keep the A’s in Oakland, amidst their most likely move to Las Vegas.

Yahoo Sports MLB @MLByahoosports



A’s and Giants broke out in chants at Oracle Park



(via @NBCSAuthentic)



pic.twitter.com/Ch3PGpE15v “Sell the team.” 🗣️A’s and Giants broke out in chants at Oracle Park(via @NBCSAuthentic)

The motivation behind these protests lies in the history that both teams share as well as their geographical ties. Back in the 1990s, the Giants were on the verge of leaving San Francisco and relocating to Tampa Bay.

However, a local ownership group stepped in at the last minute to save the team and keep them rooted in the Bay Area. Now A’s fans find themselves in a similar predicament, as they face the looming possibility of their beloved team departing for the bright lights of Las Vegas.

Jorge Leon, president of the Oakland 68’s fan club, emphasized the importance of Giants fans understanding the situation faced by A’s fans.

By drawing parallels between the current situation and the near-relocation of the Giants in the past, Leon hopes to garner support from the Giants fan base in their collective effort to "sell the team" to new ownership that will commit to keeping the A’s in Oakland.

Why are the Oakland Athletics and San Francisco Giants tied?

The unity between the two fan bases is being sought to preserve the stories rivalry known as the "Bay Bridge Series" that takes place when the Oakland Athletics and San Francisco Giants face off.

This inter-league matchup holds significant historical value and is cherished by fans from both sides of the Bay. However, the potential departure of the A’s puts the future of this iconic series in jeopardy.

The unity of both teams is being sought to preserve the A’s in the Bay Area, as they have been historic interleague rivals to the Giants.

The reverse boycott that took place in June demonstrated the unwavering passion of A’s fans, with more than 27,000 supporters packing the Coliseum adorned in green "sell" shirts. The show of solidarity was a powerful statement of their dedication to the team and their determination to keep the A’s in their hometown.

As the Bay Bridge Series is played, tensions remain high, but Giants fans have shown their support by joining forces with A’s fans in a united front to advocate for the preservation of both teams in their respective cities.

The plea to "sell the team" is not an expression of discontent with the players or the game itself, but rather a call for ownership to prioritize the team’s roots and the historical significance they hold for the local communities.

