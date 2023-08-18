Why was Gabe Kapler suspended? Giants manager to miss important game vs Braves

The San Francisco Giants will have a key matchup against the Atlanta Braves on Friday, and they will do so without manager Gabe Kapler. The 48-year-old was suspended for Friday night's game for returning to the dugout after being ejected from the game on Tuesday night.

During the 4th inning of Tuesday's matchup against the Tampa Bay Rays, Gabe Kapler came out of the dugout to argue a called strike by home plate umpire Chad Whitson.

The exchange led to Kapler's ejection from the game. While this is commonplace in the MLB, Kapler's decision to return to the dugout following his ejection is what got him into hot water.

"MLB fined and suspended Giants manager Gabe Kapler for one game for returning to the dugout following his fourth inning ejection during Tuesday night’s game against the Rays in SF. Kapler will serve his suspension tonight, when the Giants are to begin a road series at Atlanta." - @extrabaggs

As a result of returning to the dugout, Kapler has not only been suspended for Friday's matchup against the Atlanta Braves, but he also received a fine from the MLB for his actions.

In the wake of Kapler's suspension, bench coach Kai Correa will take over as the club's manager for Friday's important matchup with the Atlanta Braves. Prior to Friday's game, the Giants have a 64-57 record, which has them currently holding on to one of the National League's Wild Card spots.

"#Cubs playoff picture: 2 games back of #Brewers in NL Central. MIL heads to TEX for 3 after getting swept in 3 @ LAD. I'm hoping gap is closer or erased by the time Brew Crew come to Wrigley for 3 starting August 28. We now hold final wild-card slot. I don't want to need it." - @MikePilbean

The Atlanta Braves are a difficult matchup for any team, but the Giants will need to try and secure an important victory without their manager in the dugout. San Francisco has a 1.5-game Wild Card lead over the Chicago Cubs, Miami Marlins, and Cincinnati Reds, so Kapler's suspension could prove costly.

Gabe Kapler's ejection and suspension are uncharacteristic

The San Francisco Giants manager is notorious for keeping his cool in the dugout, which made Tuesday's ejection, and subsequent suspension surprising. In 504 games as the manager of the San Francisco Giants, Gabe Kapler has only been ejected a total of three times.

He has only been ejected a total of seven times in his career, with the other four coming during his time as the manager of the Philadelphia Phillies. While his tenure with the club was short, it's clear that he embodied the toughness of the city.