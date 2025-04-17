Why was Jorge Lopez suspended? All you need to know about the Nationals and Pirates' heated exchange

The Washington Nationals and Pittsburgh Pirates met on Wednesday for the third of their four-game series. It was tied at one apiece, so whoever won this one would have an edge going into Thursday.

Ad

However, things would get chippy between the two teams. With Jorge Lopez on the mound for Washington, he plunked Bryan Reynolds. Then, Andrew McCutchen was almost hit in the head after he came up to the plate as the next batter.

That would lead to both benches clearing, but nothing much came from it. After, MLB suspended Lopez for three games and handed him a fine.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The league also decided to suspend Nationals manager Dave Martinez. He will be suspended for one game, which he will serve on Thursday.

When asked about the situation afterward, Lopez told reporters that he was not trying to throw at Reynolds or McCutchen. He has been trying to find his groove with his delivery.

Lopez has struggled a bit early on this season. Before the game in Pittsburgh, he was coming off a rough outing against the Miami Marlins, where he let up three runs in an inning.

Ad

Lopez apologized for his actions on Wednesday night. However, his actions fired up a Pirates slugger who later came up big for his team.

Pirates slugger Oneil Cruz went deep to seal the win against the Nationals

Pittsburgh Pirates - Oneil Cruz (Photo via IMAGN)

After the benches cleared and both sides got back to the game, it did not take long for the Pirates to open up their lead. With the bases loaded, Oneil Cruz stepped up to the plate and he did not disappoint.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

This was his third home run of the season, but it was the first grand slam of the slugger's career. There was no doubt about it, either. He sent an absolute shot over the right field fence.

Cruz made the game 6-0, and that would be more than enough to seal the deal. They would go on to win the game by a score of 6-1.

The following day, Cruz would continue seeing the ball well. In the first inning, he hit a towering 442-foot home run to right field off Nationals starter Trevor Williams. He now has four home runs this season and counting.

Pittsburgh could get right behind the slugger here as he appears to be getting hot. They currently sit in last place in the National League Central and needed someone to flip the switch.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jared "Bloomy" Bloom Jared "Bloomy" Bloom is a journalist covering Major League Baseball at Sportskeeda and a former college baseball pitcher from Illinois, who just graduated with a Master's degree in Sport Psychology.



A writer with over 3 years of experience, Jared is consistently more concerned with quality than quantity, thoroughly checking multiple sources of information, and prides himself in being knowledgeable not just about MLB, but the game of baseball in general. He loves breaking down plays and game-changing moments, as well as looking closer into players' statistics.



Jared is a die-hard Chicago White Sox fan, and one of his earliest memories is seeing his great-grandfather, a huge Sox fan, in his rocking chair watching a game. Jared started playing from the age of 5 with his grandfather coaching him early on.



Jared loved Tim Lincecum for his quirky delivery and looked up to him as a role model when playing. His current favorite is Phillies star Bryce Harper, an exciting player who doesn't let injuries hold him back. Jared's favorite sports moment is Mark Buehrle's opening day between-the-legs glove flip to first base in 2010.



When he is not watching or writing about baseball, Jared can be found racing BMX at his local Rockford BMX track or coaching his local youth travel baseball team. Know More