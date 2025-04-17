Why was Jorge Lopez suspended? All you need to know about the Nationals and Pirates' heated exchange

The Washington Nationals and Pittsburgh Pirates met on Wednesday for the third of their four-game series. It was tied at one apiece, so whoever won this one would have an edge going into Thursday.
However, things would get chippy between the two teams. With Jorge Lopez on the mound for Washington, he plunked Bryan Reynolds. Then, Andrew McCutchen was almost hit in the head after he came up to the plate as the next batter.
That would lead to both benches clearing, but nothing much came from it. After, MLB suspended Lopez for three games and handed him a fine.
The league also decided to suspend Nationals manager Dave Martinez. He will be suspended for one game, which he will serve on Thursday.
When asked about the situation afterward, Lopez told reporters that he was not trying to throw at Reynolds or McCutchen. He has been trying to find his groove with his delivery.
Lopez has struggled a bit early on this season. Before the game in Pittsburgh, he was coming off a rough outing against the Miami Marlins, where he let up three runs in an inning.
Lopez apologized for his actions on Wednesday night. However, his actions fired up a Pirates slugger who later came up big for his team.
Pirates slugger Oneil Cruz went deep to seal the win against the Nationals
After the benches cleared and both sides got back to the game, it did not take long for the Pirates to open up their lead. With the bases loaded, Oneil Cruz stepped up to the plate and he did not disappoint.
This was his third home run of the season, but it was the first grand slam of the slugger's career. There was no doubt about it, either. He sent an absolute shot over the right field fence.
Cruz made the game 6-0, and that would be more than enough to seal the deal. They would go on to win the game by a score of 6-1.
The following day, Cruz would continue seeing the ball well. In the first inning, he hit a towering 442-foot home run to right field off Nationals starter Trevor Williams. He now has four home runs this season and counting.
Pittsburgh could get right behind the slugger here as he appears to be getting hot. They currently sit in last place in the National League Central and needed someone to flip the switch.