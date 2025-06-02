Why Padres’ Gavin Sheets left the field against Pirates? All you need to know about the unfortunate accident

While chasing down Adam Frazier's home run ball into the left field warning track, San Diego Padres outfielder Gavin Sheets collided with the outfield wall face-first in the fourth inning of Sunday’s series finale against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Sheets was on the ground for several minutes before medical trainers arrived to assess his condition. He left the field on his own, suggesting he was conscious after the unfortunate incident.

Brandon Lockridge replaced him on the field and was subsequently replaced by Tyler Wade as a pinch-hitter.

The game eventually went in favor of the Padres, 6-4, but manager Mike Shildt said Sheets is still being evaluated following his collision with the wall.

"Sheetsy’s a little banged up,” Shildt said. “Head contusion, coupled with a sore hip and a little bit of a jammed wrist and thumb. So he’s got a little bit of a trifecta working. We’re in the process of evaluating. But he already, within the last couple hours, has improved.”

Manny Machado unhappy with latest injury to Gavin Sheets

Gavin Sheets was turning out to be a bright story in San Diego. While the team offered no recovery timeline yet, it may take at least a week before we get more updates.

After the banged-up play, Padres third baseman Manny Machado revealed his feelings after seeing another of his top men going down with an injury.

"It definitely su**s; he’s been a big impact for us,” Machado said. “I know he’s a trouper. He’s a gamer. Hopefully he’s (OK).”

After being released by the Chicago White Sox, the Padres signed Sheets to a minor league deal before Spring Training. Sheets made it out of the camp to land on the Opening Day roster.

He has been hitting well since then, posting an OPS of over .800 along with 11 home runs, only second to Fernando Tatis Jr. (13) on the Padres.

Gavin Sheets, who was playing left field on Sunday, has also played first. In his absence, the Padres will now turn to utilitymen Tyler Wade and Brandon Lockridge to make up for his playing time. There's a possibility that the Padres could call up their No. 11 MLB Pipeline prospect, left fielder Tirso Ornelas.

