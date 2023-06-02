Why was Phil Nevin ejected vs Astros? Angels manager tossed in defeat against Houston

Los Angeles Angels manager Phil Nevin was ejected during the sixth inning of a game against the Houston Astros after a heated argument with home plate umpire Stu Scheurwater. The incident occurred when Angels player Taylor Ward was called out on a low strike, resulting in the second out of the inning. Nevin stormed out of the dugout, confronted Scheurwater, and yelled at him before forcefully removing his cap and continuing to scream at the umpire.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ Angels manager Phil Nevin has been tossed after a ball was called a strike on a full count with the bases loaded Angels manager Phil Nevin has been tossed after a ball was called a strike on a full count with the bases loaded https://t.co/kRJPkAMLCl

Despite Phil Nevin's ejection, the Angels had an opportunity to tie the game with the bases loaded and star player Mike Trout at the plate. However, Trout hit a pop-up, and the Angels ultimately lost the game 5-2. The team struggled with hitting throughout the game, particularly with runners in scoring position, and left a total of 13 runners on base.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

While Phil Nevin acknowledged the significance of the call and its impact on the game, he refrained from placing too much blame on Scheurwater. Nevin spoke highly of Scheurwater, stating that they had a good relationship and had even come up together in the minor leagues.

The incident highlights the ongoing debate surrounding the use of technology to automate ball and strike calls in Major League Baseball. Some players, including Ward, expressed support for an automated strike zone or increased accountability for umpires in crucial situations.

In addition to the controversial call, the Angels' pitcher, Reid Detmers, struggled during the game, allowing three runs in the fifth inning. Detmers has faced difficulties throughout the season, particularly when opposing hitters face him for the third time in a game. After an impressive rookie season in 2022, Detmers currently holds a disappointing record of 0-5 with a 5.15 ERA.

Detmers has had a 0-5 start with a 5.15 ERA in 2023.

How did Phil Nevin’s ejection impact the outcome of the game?

Despite the ejection and various missed opportunities, Phil Nevin emphasized that the game's outcome was not solely determined by the umpire's call. The Angels had multiple chances to score runs but failed to capitalize on those opportunities.

Overall, the ejection of Nevin during the game against the Houston Astros drew attention to the ongoing discussion about the role of technology in umpiring and the challenges faced by the Angels in hitting with runners in scoring position.

MORE ON THE LA ANGELS:

Poll : 0 votes