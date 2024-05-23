“Will also have a couple of starts that don't go well” - Paul Sewald cites Jackson Holliday as an example for Paul Skenes

Paul Skenes' pitching in the majors has been a spectacle to watch and it also has everyone talking about the potential of baseball's top pitching prospect. The Pittsburgh Pirates 2023 first overall pick has garnered the attention of the MLB community and his stuff warrants that.

Well, sometimes people far-fetch on someone's potential and the same can be the case with Skenes, who is currently enjoying success in the majors. At least this is what Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Paul Sewald feels.

Appearing on "The Foul Territory," Seawald got into talking about Paul Skenes' potential in the majors and how it can be a tough road ahead for him.

"Skenes will also have a couple of starts that don't go well. That's just the way this game works. You know, this game is extremely difficult, whether you have 100-mile-hour fastball or an 85-mile-hour fastball. And so you just, it's hard to tell how these rookies are gonna do when they first come up. Now, they have plus plus stuff, that gives them, you know, a longer lease than the rest of us," Seawald said.

"But at the same time, these hitters are just so incredible. If they can find something in you, it doesn't matter how good your stuff is.

"So I think a lot of it is just how they, how they adapt to failing, how they adapt to, you know, I bring it up again, but like, if you have to face the team for the second time or the third time, now that they've seen, you know, a little bit of what you have, maybe they have a tip on one of your pitches,” Seawald added.

Seawald was sharing this take in general discussion, talking about mispredicting the potential of rookies early on, citing examples of Jackson Holliday and Paul Skenes.

Paul Skenes' girlfriend, Olivia Dunne, is expected to attend his third big league start

Paul Skenes has completed two starts, earning victory in one of them and that too with sheer dominance (11 Ks). Now, he is gearing up for his next start, which will be against the San Francisco Giants at PNC Park on Thursday, May 23.

His girlfriend, who was busy last week due to her professional commitments, is expected to once again be in the suits of PNC Park, cheering on for Skenes. She shared a snap on social media, sporting Pirates' cap and tagging PNC Park, hinting at her potential presence in Thursday's game.

Olivia Dunne's Instagram story

She missed his second start at Wrigley Field due to her being engaged with Sports Illustrated promotional campaigns last week.

So far, in two games started, Skenes has posted a 2.70 ERA and 18 strikeouts. The Pirates will be hoping for another quality start from their young arm.

