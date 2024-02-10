"Will be harder for the Astros to lock up" - MLB insider asserts Houston would have to go the extra mile in securing Alex Bregman extension

Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman is one of the most valuable players on the team. Last season, he appeared in 161 of 162 games during the regular season and achieved a .262/.363/.441 slash line with 25 home runs, 98 RBIs, 103 runs and 92 walks. He was also a finalist for the Gold Glove award at third base in the American League.

The recent five-year extension of Jose Altuve shifted attention to other key players such as Bregman, Kyle Tucker and Framber Valdez, who are expected to receive significant contracts. According to a report by Jon Heyman of the NY Post, Bregman could command a long-term contract matching Xander Bogaerts’ contract with the Padres which is over $200 million. Heyman said:

"It will be harder for the Astros to lock up Alex Bregman, who’s seeking a longer deal, probably along the lines of Xander Bogaerts’ deal."

Bogaerts signed an 11-year, $280 million contract with the Padres at the age of 30. Bregman, who will become a free agent in 2025 at the age of 30, is expected to seek a comparable or greater contract due to his exceptional performance and market value.

The Astros have a limited payroll, and they have to balance their spending between their core players and their prospects. According to Jon Heyman, Astros general manager Dana Brown has shown optimism regarding the extension of Bregman but he has not disclosed any details yet.

Alex Bregman’s journey and impact on the Astros

Alex Bregman was drafted by the Astros in 2015 and he has been an important addition to the team’s success in recent years. He was phenomenal in the Astros' World Series win in 2017 where he finished his first postseason with four home runs and 10 RBIs.

He was the runner-up for the American League MVP award in 2019, he has also been a four-time All-Star, a two-time Silver Slugger and a Golden Glove winner.

Bregman is considered one of the best players in the game excelling in both offense and defense, and should be paid like a superstar, as Heyman asserted. Bregman is a rare talent, who is in his prime, and who has a lot of loyalty and passion for the team. The Astros should do whatever it takes to extend Bregman’s contract, or they might lose one of their key players.

Bregman’s future with the Astros is uncertain, and it will depend on the team's willingness to invest in him and Bregman’s readiness to make concessions.

