Will the New York Mets install a retractable roof? Citi Field dimensions charted 

The New York Mets are reportedly looking into building a retractable roof for Citi Field. Right now, there are only six fields with retractable roofs: Chase Field, Rogers Centre, SafeCo Field, Minute Maid Park, Miller Park and Marlins Stadium.

Could New York join them? It's certainly possible. Steve Cohen is no stranger to spending money on the team, so this wouldn't be a surprise.

However, the cost to build this is not cheap. Cohen hasn't hesitated to fluff up the team's payroll, but this is different. The roof will reportedly cost about $800 million to install.

Jon Heyman said via CBS Sports:

"Steve Cohen is one who's looked into building a retractable roof for Citi Field, no surprise since he'll consider anything to improve fan experience. And word is Cohen was told it would cost $800 million to add a retractable roof, which seems to have given him pause to the point where he is currently considering it a missed opportunity."

The dimensions of Citi Field are currently- Left field: 335 feet; left-center: 379 feet; center field: 408 feet; right-center: 391 feet; right field: 330 feet. It would require a rather large roof.

As of now, this doesn't seem very likely. However, the Mets retractable roof has been looked into, at least.

Benefits of the theoretical Mets retractable roof

Most teams should eventually look into adding a retractable roof to their stadiums. They're very expensive, but they would change one major downside to the sport: rainouts and rain delays.

Could a Mets retractable roof help rain delays?

Baseball is one of the very few weather-dependent sports and a rain delay or postponement doesn't help anyone. Teams are forced to sacrifice scheduled off days or play doubleheaders, which aren't beneficial.

