Will Smith, Cody Bellinger and Justin Turner’s wives send love as Corey Seager's wife Madisyn flaunts baby bump

Texas Rangers star Corey Seager's wife, Madisyn, announced in March that she was expecting their first child together. A month later, the couple revealed, via a gender reveal video, that they were having a baby boy.
Madisyn Seager shared a series of snaps flaunting her baby bump on Friday.
"RSVP: yes (+ the bump) 🤰🏻🥰" Madisyn wrote.
Will Smith's wife, Cara, Cody Bellinger's wife, Chase and Justin Turner's wife Kourtney, sent their love via the comments section.
"Bump fashionista 😍😍," Cara Smith commented.
"Oh my gosh GORGEOUS," Chase Bellinger wrote.
"QT little bump 😍" Kourtney Turner wrote.
Corey's time with the LA Dodgers overlapped with Will, Cody and Justin's, and the group became good friends while playing together day in and day out.
That same sentiment also extends to their spouses, who are fond of each other. They continue to stay in touch despite baseball taking their families to different parts of the country.
Corey Seager and wife Madisyn enjoyed a performance from country singer Thomas Rhett at the Rangers gala
In April, Rangers shortstop Corey Seager and his better half, Madisyn, headed to the Texas Rangers Gala. The players and their families enjoyed a performance from popular country singer Thomass Rhett.
After the event, Madisyn Seager shared a series of photos from the glamorous night.
"Rangers gala for the @rangersfoundation, incredible night for an incredible cause! 💙❤️ also, I think Corey really likes having somewhere to put his hand 🤣🤰🏻," Madisyn wrote on Instagram.
The event was for a good cause, as all proceeds were donated to charity. According to sources, the gala, which was hosted by Choctaw Casinos, raised around $2.3 million, and was a resounding success.