Will Smith, Cody Bellinger and Justin Turner’s wives send love as Corey Seager's wife Madisyn flaunts baby bump

Texas Rangers star Corey Seager's wife, Madisyn, announced in March that she was expecting their first child together. A month later, the couple revealed, via a gender reveal video, that they were having a baby boy.

Madisyn Seager shared a series of snaps flaunting her baby bump on Friday.

"RSVP: yes (+ the bump) 🤰🏻🩵🥰" Madisyn wrote.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Trending

Will Smith's wife, Cara, Cody Bellinger's wife, Chase and Justin Turner's wife Kourtney, sent their love via the comments section.

"Bump fashionista 😍😍," Cara Smith commented.

"Oh my gosh GORGEOUS," Chase Bellinger wrote.

"QT little bump 😍" Kourtney Turner wrote.

Screenshot of Cara Smith, Chase Bellinger and Kourtney Turner's comments on Madisyn Seager's Instagram post (Image from - Instagram.com/@madyseager)

Corey's time with the LA Dodgers overlapped with Will, Cody and Justin's, and the group became good friends while playing together day in and day out.

That same sentiment also extends to their spouses, who are fond of each other. They continue to stay in touch despite baseball taking their families to different parts of the country.

Corey Seager and wife Madisyn enjoyed a performance from country singer Thomas Rhett at the Rangers gala

In April, Rangers shortstop Corey Seager and his better half, Madisyn, headed to the Texas Rangers Gala. The players and their families enjoyed a performance from popular country singer Thomass Rhett.

After the event, Madisyn Seager shared a series of photos from the glamorous night.

"Rangers gala for the @rangersfoundation, incredible night for an incredible cause! 💙❤️ also, I think Corey really likes having somewhere to put his hand 🤣🤰🏻," Madisyn wrote on Instagram.

The event was for a good cause, as all proceeds were donated to charity. According to sources, the gala, which was hosted by Choctaw Casinos, raised around $2.3 million, and was a resounding success.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Raghav Mehta Raghav Mehta is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda awaiting results for a Bachelor's in Journalism from Delhi University. He enjoys highlighting the key battles between players at different stages of the game and analyzing the decisive moments upon which they hinge.



One of Raghav's favorite moments, which underscores this, was the Shohei Ohtani vs. Mike Trout clash in the 2023 WBC, where two of baseball's best players faced off against each other in the 9th inning. With the score 3-2 to Japan, Shohei eventually got the strikeout, which was absolute cinema.



Raghav is a Baltimore Orioles fan and is enjoying watching such an exciting young team compete at the top in a very competitive division.



Raghav has loved watching sports for as long as he can remember and realized he was pretty decent at writing his thoughts down at around the age of 14. Combining the two meant he had something he would enjoy doing every day, and he had identified that well before going to college.



Aside from work, Raghav enjoys playing sports, working out and watching movies. Know More