Corey Seager's wife Madisyn enjoys romantic dinner date with Rangers star as the couple prepare to welcome their first child

Ever since signing for the Texas Rangers in 2021, Corey Seager has been one of the team's most important players. The shortstop is having a solid 2025 so far, currently batting .286, with four home runs and eight RBIs.

Ad

The 31-year-old's year is set to get even better soon, as his wife, Madisyn, is currently expecting the couple's first child together.

On Tuesday, Madisyn Seager took to Instagram to post a cute snap to her story, as she enjoyed a romantic dinner date with the Rangers star.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Dinner w my boys last night 🤍" Madisyn Seager captioned her Instagram story

Screenshot of Madisyn Seager's Instagram story (Image from - Instagram.com/@madyseager IG Stories)

Per sources, Corey and Madisyn first met each other in their hometown on Kannapolis, North Carolina, and initially began to date in high school.

Ad

Trending

For a while after graduating high school, the couple maintained a long-distance relationship, as Corey was drafted by the Dodgers, while Madisyn headed off to East Carolina University to pursue an undergraduate course in business administration and marketing.

Corey Seager eventually got down on one knee to pop the big question in Dec. 2019 and the couple tied the knot a year later in an intimate ceremony that took place at Saddle Wood Farms, in Murfeesboro, Tennessee, via People.

Ad

Corey Seager's wife Madisyn posts adorable gender reveal video to announce she is expecting a baby boy

Having initially announced that she was pregnant with her first child in late March, five-time All-Star Corey Seager's better half, Madisyn, took to Instagram on Monday to post an adorable clip announcing she was expecting a baby boy. It appears the video is also shot at the same beach as the original pregnancy announcement.

Ad

"baby Seager is a….. we can’t wait to be your parents 🤍" Madisyn Seager captioned her Instagram post.

Naturally, the adorable video brought in plenty of good wishes for the happy couple, as the wives of many other big leaguers, such as Will Smith's wife, Cara, Justin Turner's wife, Kourtney, and Kike Hernandez's wife, Mariana, left loving comments.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Raghav Mehta Raghav Mehta is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda awaiting results for a Bachelor's in Journalism from Delhi University. He enjoys highlighting the key battles between players at different stages of the game and analyzing the decisive moments upon which they hinge.



One of Raghav's favorite moments, which underscores this, was the Shohei Ohtani vs. Mike Trout clash in the 2023 WBC, where two of baseball's best players faced off against each other in the 9th inning. With the score 3-2 to Japan, Shohei eventually got the strikeout, which was absolute cinema.



Raghav is a Baltimore Orioles fan and is enjoying watching such an exciting young team compete at the top in a very competitive division.



Raghav has loved watching sports for as long as he can remember and realized he was pretty decent at writing his thoughts down at around the age of 14. Combining the two meant he had something he would enjoy doing every day, and he had identified that well before going to college.



Aside from work, Raghav enjoys playing sports, working out and watching movies. Know More