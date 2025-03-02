  • home icon
  Will Smith, Max Muncy's wives capture daughters soaking in baseball season at Dodgers vs. Angels Spring Training debut

Will Smith, Max Muncy's wives capture daughters soaking in baseball season at Dodgers vs. Angels Spring Training debut

By Raghav Mehta
Modified Mar 02, 2025 04:42 GMT
Will Smith with his wife, Cara, and daughter, Charlotte (L), Max Muncy with his wife Kellie (R) (Images from - Instagram.com/@will.smith, Instagram.com/@maxmuncy)
On Friday, catcher Will Smith's wife Cara, and third baseman Max Muncy's wife Kellie, shared adorable videos of their daughters, who seemed to be enjoying watching a baseball game again, after a lengthy offseason. Smith made his spring training debut for the Dodgers, as they beat the Los Angeles Angels 6-5.

As the Dodgers enjoyed a season for the history books in 2024, both Will Smith and Max Muncy won the World Series for the second time in their careers, having also been part of the Dodgers' team that won baseball's biggest prize back in 2020.

On Friday, both Cara Smith and Kellie Muncy shared sweet snaps via their respective Instagram stories, as Will Smith's daughter Charlotte and Max Muncy's daughter Sophie turned up to the ballpark to support their dads.

Screenshots of Cara Smith and Kellie Muncy&#039;s Instagram stories (Images from - Instagram.com/@caramartinellsmith IG Stories, Instagram.com/@kellie_muncy IG Stories)
Screenshots of Cara Smith and Kellie Muncy's Instagram stories (Images from - Instagram.com/@caramartinellsmith IG Stories, Instagram.com/@kellie_muncy IG Stories)

Though their team managed to secure victory despite going two runs down at one point, both Smith and Muncy were unable to contribute with the bat, failing to get a hit in any of their plate appearances.

Max Muncy invited as keynote speaker at Baylor baseball leadoff dinner, wife Kellie reminisces

During the offseason, two-time All-Star Max Muncy was invited to be the keynote speaker for the Baylor University Baseball team's leadoff dinner. Accompanying him on the trip were his wife Kellie and kids Sophie and Wyatt.

Kellie Muncy took to Instagram on Wednesday to share some snaps from the big day, reflecting on the event with pride for her husband's accomplishments.

"#TB to a day of @baylorathletics We started the day watching the bears basketball team get the “W” before @maxmuncy had the honor of taking the stage at the @baylorbaseball leadoff dinner as the keynote speaker. So proud of how this man continues to empower and inspire. #sicembears💚🐻💛" Kellie Muncy captioned her Instagram post
Having been drafted by the Cleveland Indians in the 41st round of the 2009 MLB Draft, Muncy chose to go the college route instead, opting to play for the Baylor Bears. Spending three years in Waco, Texas, Muncy hit 27 total home runs, following which he was drafted by the Oakland Athletics in 2012.

Edited by Vaishnavi Iyer
हिन्दी