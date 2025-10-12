Will Smith’s wife Cara drops heartfelt reply to Tommy Edman’s wife Kristen after Dodgers' NLCS breakthrough

Will Smith, Tommy Edman and the LA Dodgers progressed to the NLCS on Thursday, after securing a nail-biting 2-1 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies at home. As Smith, Edman and the other Dodgers stars rejoiced after the game ended, their families also joined them on the field.
Tommy Edman's wife, Kristen, later took to Instagram to share a snap with Will Smith's wife, Cara, to her story, alongside a sweet message. The image also featured Tommy's son, Eli, and Will's daughters, Charlotte and Layton.
"My GAL, love doing life with you 💕 @caramartinellsmith" Kristen Edman posted
Later the same day, Cara Smith re-shared Kristen's story to her own profile, while also dropping a heartfelt reply.
"SO thankful for you in every single way ☺️😍" Cara Smith replied
Though Will Smith has been an ever-present in the Dodgers' lineup since making his big league debut in 2019, Tommy Edman only arrived halfway through the 2024 season via a trade.
Having played together day in, day out, for a bit more than a year now, Smith and Edman naturally share plenty of camaraderie. Looking at Cara Smith and Kristen Edman's interactions on social media, it appears a similar friendly dynamic also exists between their wives off the field.
Will Smith and Tommy Edman spent their day off at a pumpkin patch with their families
After taking care of business in their NLDS clash against the Phillies, the Dodgers stars were given some well-deserved days off. Catcher Will Smith and inflieder Tommy Edman decided to spend the extra time on their hands with their respective families, at the "Mr. Bones pumpkin patch", which is located in Culver City.
On Saturday, both Cara Smith and Kristen Edman gave fans a sneak peek into their day at the farm, via their Instagram stories.
In the NLCS, the Dodgers will take on the Milwaukee Brewers, who won their NLDS series against the Chicago Cubs on Saturday.