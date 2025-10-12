Will Smith’s wife Cara drops heartfelt reply to Tommy Edman’s wife Kristen after Dodgers' NLCS breakthrough

Will Smith, Tommy Edman and the LA Dodgers progressed to the NLCS on Thursday, after securing a nail-biting 2-1 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies at home. As Smith, Edman and the other Dodgers stars rejoiced after the game ended, their families also joined them on the field.

Ad

Tommy Edman's wife, Kristen, later took to Instagram to share a snap with Will Smith's wife, Cara, to her story, alongside a sweet message. The image also featured Tommy's son, Eli, and Will's daughters, Charlotte and Layton.

"My GAL, love doing life with you 💕 @caramartinellsmith" Kristen Edman posted

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Screenshot of Kristen Edman's Instagram Story (Image from - Instagram.com/@kristenedman IG Stories) Enter caption

Later the same day, Cara Smith re-shared Kristen's story to her own profile, while also dropping a heartfelt reply.

Ad

Trending

"SO thankful for you in every single way ☺️😍" Cara Smith replied

Screenshot of Cara Smith's Instagram story (Image from - Instagram.com/@caramartinellsmith IG Stories)

Though Will Smith has been an ever-present in the Dodgers' lineup since making his big league debut in 2019, Tommy Edman only arrived halfway through the 2024 season via a trade.

Ad

Having played together day in, day out, for a bit more than a year now, Smith and Edman naturally share plenty of camaraderie. Looking at Cara Smith and Kristen Edman's interactions on social media, it appears a similar friendly dynamic also exists between their wives off the field.

Will Smith and Tommy Edman spent their day off at a pumpkin patch with their families

After taking care of business in their NLDS clash against the Phillies, the Dodgers stars were given some well-deserved days off. Catcher Will Smith and inflieder Tommy Edman decided to spend the extra time on their hands with their respective families, at the "Mr. Bones pumpkin patch", which is located in Culver City.

Ad

On Saturday, both Cara Smith and Kristen Edman gave fans a sneak peek into their day at the farm, via their Instagram stories.

Screenshots of Cara Smith and Kristen Edman's Instagram Stories (Images from - Instagram.com/@caramartinellsmith IG Stories, Instagram.com/kristenedman IG Stories)

In the NLCS, the Dodgers will take on the Milwaukee Brewers, who won their NLDS series against the Chicago Cubs on Saturday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Raghav Mehta Raghav Mehta is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda awaiting results for a Bachelor's in Journalism from Delhi University. He enjoys highlighting the key battles between players at different stages of the game and analyzing the decisive moments upon which they hinge.



One of Raghav's favorite moments, which underscores this, was the Shohei Ohtani vs. Mike Trout clash in the 2023 WBC, where two of baseball's best players faced off against each other in the 9th inning. With the score 3-2 to Japan, Shohei eventually got the strikeout, which was absolute cinema.



Raghav is a Baltimore Orioles fan and is enjoying watching such an exciting young team compete at the top in a very competitive division.



Raghav has loved watching sports for as long as he can remember and realized he was pretty decent at writing his thoughts down at around the age of 14. Combining the two meant he had something he would enjoy doing every day, and he had identified that well before going to college.



Aside from work, Raghav enjoys playing sports, working out and watching movies. Know More