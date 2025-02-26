Will Smith's wife Cara can't stop smiling during recent outing with Dodgers star Alex Vesia's spouse Kayla

Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith and relief pitcher Alex Vesia both had standout seasons in the iconic Dodger blue in 2024, playing important roles as their team won the NL Pennant and the World Series title.

After enjoying relaxing offseasons with their respective families, the pair and the rest of their teammates are now working hard at spring training. While Will and Alex sweat it out in preparation for the new season, it appears their wives are enjoying spending some time together.

On Tuesday, Will Smith's better half, Cara, took to Instagram to share a snap to her story, as she and Alex Vesia's wife Kayla enjoyed a challenging workout together.

"My little workout buddy today 🫶 @babyy_vesia" Cara Smith captioned her Instagram story

Screenshot of Cara Smith's Instagram story (Image from - Instagram.com/@caramartinellsmith IG Stories)

So far, Will Smith and Alex Vesia have spent four seasons playing together in LA, and the pair would naturally have formed quite a strong friendship playing baseball together day in, and day out for so long. Looking at Cara Smith's story, it appears that a similar dynamic exists between the two players' spouses as well.

Will Smith's wife Cara expresses affection for "family away from family", Alex Vesia's wife Kayla reciprocates

The 2024 season was certainly one that will live long in the memory of anyone of a Dodgers' persuasion, as the team won the World Series for the eighth time in franchise history. With the players giving it their all on the field throughout the historic season, their partners were often spotted together in the stands, cheering them on.

Shortly after the season came to an end, Will Smith's better half, Cara, took to Instagram to express her affection for what had become her "family away from family" over the past few months.

"From opening day until the very end of postseason… here are the ladies behind the boys in blue!! The bond is one of the most special and honestly very hard to describe! New faces and old faces each year, we all step up for each other in ways that only we know how! Celebrating our guys, each other and also being shoulders to lean on when things aren’t going how we thought! This past month has shown me how truly amazing this particular group is…a family away from family🫶🏼🤍" Cara Smith captioned her Instagram post

In the comments, Alex Vesia's spouse, Kayla, reciprocated a similar sentiment.

"The best ladies around, so lucky to call you all family! 💙" Kayla Vesia commented

Screenshot of Kayla Vesia's comment on Cara Smith's Instagram post (Image from - Instagram.com/@caramartinellsmith)

Heading into the new season, fans will be hoping that there is plenty more to celebrate for the ladies in blue in 2025.

