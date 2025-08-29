“Wish I didn’t try” - Phillies’ Kyle Schwarber quips hilarious response on 4 home-run game as NL MVP candidate joins elite company

Philadelphia Phillies All-Star Kyle Schwarber's National League MVP contention received a massive boost on Thursday after the red-hot slugger smashed four home runs against the Atlanta Braves.Facing the Braves in the series opener at Citizens Bank Park, Kyle Schwarber was on a 0-for-20 skid. But the NL home run leader regained his form by smashing four home runs against the Braves' pitching staff.With four home runs under his belt, the Phillies sent him to the plate in the eighth inning. However, Schwarber failed to add to his tally. Following the game, the veteran Phillies slugger made a hilarious comment on MLB Network.&quot;I wish I didn't try to [hit a home run] on that last AB,&quot; Schwarber said to MLB analyst Jon Morosi.Althougn Shwarber failed in his bid of a record-breaking fifth home run, the Phillies star became the fourth player in franchise's 143-year history to smash four homers in a game.He joined Hall of Famers Mike Schmidt, Chuck Klein and Ed Delahanty on an illustrious list while his nine RBIs on the night is the most by a Phillie in an MLB game.Kyle Schwarber relishes historic night in front of Phillies fansKyle Schwarber's four home runs against Braves took his tally to 49 for the season, one behind Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh on the home run leaderboard.While he trails Raleigh on the home run charts, he is four clear of Shohei Ohtani for the leading home run scorer in the NL. His home run spree induced MVP chants from the crowd in Philadelphia.“It was pretty cool,” Schwarber said. “To go out there and do that… it was a fun night, great atmosphere. Wouldn’t want to do it with a better group of guys than we have here.”Kyle Schwarber's onslaught helped the Phillies to a 19-4 rout of the Braves in the series opener. It was a much-needed result for the NL East leaders after suffering a series sweep against division rivals, the New York Mets.