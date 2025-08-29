  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • “Wish I didn’t try” - Phillies’ Kyle Schwarber quips hilarious response on 4 home-run game as NL MVP candidate joins elite company

“Wish I didn’t try” - Phillies’ Kyle Schwarber quips hilarious response on 4 home-run game as NL MVP candidate joins elite company

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Aug 29, 2025 03:41 GMT
MLB: Atlanta Braves at Philadelphia Phillies - Source: Imagn
Phillies’ Kyle Schwarber quips hilarious response on 4 home-run game as NL MVP candidate joins elite company - Source: Imagn

Philadelphia Phillies All-Star Kyle Schwarber's National League MVP contention received a massive boost on Thursday after the red-hot slugger smashed four home runs against the Atlanta Braves.

Ad

Facing the Braves in the series opener at Citizens Bank Park, Kyle Schwarber was on a 0-for-20 skid. But the NL home run leader regained his form by smashing four home runs against the Braves' pitching staff.

With four home runs under his belt, the Phillies sent him to the plate in the eighth inning. However, Schwarber failed to add to his tally. Following the game, the veteran Phillies slugger made a hilarious comment on MLB Network.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"I wish I didn't try to [hit a home run] on that last AB," Schwarber said to MLB analyst Jon Morosi.
Ad

Althougn Shwarber failed in his bid of a record-breaking fifth home run, the Phillies star became the fourth player in franchise's 143-year history to smash four homers in a game.

He joined Hall of Famers Mike Schmidt, Chuck Klein and Ed Delahanty on an illustrious list while his nine RBIs on the night is the most by a Phillie in an MLB game.

Kyle Schwarber relishes historic night in front of Phillies fans

Kyle Schwarber's four home runs against Braves took his tally to 49 for the season, one behind Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh on the home run leaderboard.

Ad

While he trails Raleigh on the home run charts, he is four clear of Shohei Ohtani for the leading home run scorer in the NL. His home run spree induced MVP chants from the crowd in Philadelphia.

“It was pretty cool,” Schwarber said. “To go out there and do that… it was a fun night, great atmosphere. Wouldn’t want to do it with a better group of guys than we have here.”

Kyle Schwarber's onslaught helped the Phillies to a 19-4 rout of the Braves in the series opener. It was a much-needed result for the NL East leaders after suffering a series sweep against division rivals, the New York Mets.

About the author
Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash is an editor who covers US Sports at Sportskeeda. His first brush with sportswriting was in 2012 when the greatest football manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, bid farewell to the beautiful game.

Although having started out professionally as a cricket writer in 2022, Chaitanya's curiosity and indiscriminate interest in all sports in general eventually introduced him to America's favorite pastime.

While Chaitanya's favorite player from the current crop is the dynamic Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr., his all-time favorite, however, is Pedro Martinez, for his self-belief and consistency. He also rates Jose Bautista's iconic bat flip in 2015 as his favorite moment in baseball history.

Chaitanya specializes in reporting on technical aspects of the game or analyzing patterns behind specific plays. He also likes pondering over players' self-assessments following the conclusion of a game as it helps him get an idea of how they think about the sport in general.

When not cheering for his favorites across sports, Chaitanya likes being transported to the past through a good war documentary or a historical documentary in general.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications