With Pete Alonso out, Alex Bregman's future with Red Sox & Tigers draws 3-word reaction from Boston insider

It's the end of January, and Alex Bregman remains unsigned, leaving the door open for the Boston Red Sox to sign the free agent. At least that's what USA Today Major League Baseball columnist Bob Nightengale posted on X/Twitter early Friday morning.

With Pete Alonso likely headed back to the New York Mets, Nightengale stated the Red Sox and Detroit Tigers are co-favorites to sign the two-time All-Star and Gold Glove recipient, with talks between Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros in a holding pattern.

The post caught immediate attention and skepticism from the Red Sox "Play Tessie" podcast co-host.

"Consider me skeptical" Boston Sports Gordo posted.

Even with the Seattle Mariners signing Jorge Polanco to a one-year, $7.75MM deal on Thursday to reduce the options currently available to Alex Bregman, most of the comments appeared to reveal the same frame of mind.

"We aren't getting him," one fan said.

"0% chance Red Sox get him," another fan commented.

"This roller coaster has to end soon!" an X user pleaded.

However this Alex Bregman saga ultimately plays out for the Red Sox, Tigers, Astros, or another mystery team; it doesn't appear to be concluding anytime soon.

Alex Bregman prioritizing top dollar in free agency negotiations

All three teams know that Houston's initial six-year, $156MM offer wasn't to the third baseman's liking. It appears none of the three teams hoping to be his suitor currently wants to increase the money to their current offers.

Alex Bregman searched for a deal in the $200MM range once contract talks were initiated. With so much time having passed since the original offer was put on the table by the Astros, it's highly plausible the unsigned free agent will have to lower his expectations.

The topic was broached on Wednesday by MLB Insider Jon Heyman during his "Latest MLB Rumors" podcast. He went over a number of possible landing spots which included Houston, Detroit, and Boston, but the main takeaway was that Bregman is reportedly clamoring for more money. The current Astros deal had him in line for $26MM per year, equating to a $2.5MM pay cut.

With reality setting in, a suitor would likely sign the former All-Star to a multi-year contract if it beat the $28.5MM per year his previous contract paid. If a solution isn't reached soon, it's possible this matter will remain up in the air until spring training begins.

