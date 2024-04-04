"Worth the wait" - Dodgers fans delighted as Shohei Ohtani finally gets his first home run after slow start 

The wait is over. After nine games, Shohei Ohtani finally has his first home run with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

By Ohtani standards, it’s been a relatively slow start, who entered Wednesday hitting .242/.297/.333. He notched his first homer in Dodger blue during the Dodgers’ 5-4 win over the San Francisco Giants at Dodger Stadium.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ohtani’s home run traveled a Statcast-projected 430 feet with an exit velocity of 105.6 mph, much to the delight of Dodgers fans.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The two-way phenom entered the 2024 season with a ton of expectations on his shoulders after signing the most lucrative contract in MLB history - a 10-year, $700 million deal, 97% of which is deferred.

Matters off the field stemming from the Ippei Mizuhara controversy haven’t helped him and the Dodgers either. But now, he can rest easy knowing that his first home run for the Dodgers is now in the bag.

Ohtani said after the game that he was 'relieved' to have his first homer in Dodger blue. He also acknowledged that his swing hasn't been great.

“Honestly, very relieved that I was able to hit my first home run. It’s been a while, and honestly, my swing hasn't been great. So overall, very relieved," Shohei Ohtani said after the game.

Expand Tweet

Lucky fan who caught Shohei Ohtani’s first HR ball returns it

The lucky fan who caught Shohei Ohtani’s first Dodgers home run ball has returned it, The Athletic's Sam Blum reported. Apparently, the fan got another ball, two caps, a bat and a meeting with Ohtani.

Expand Tweet

Milestone balls are worth quite a lot on the open market, and precedence suggests that the Ohtani got away with a bargain of a deal.

Alex Rodriguez’s 3,000th hit ball cost the New York Yankees $150,000 after infamous baseball fan Zack Hample caught the ball but didn’t want to give it up. The Yankees ended up donating that amount to a charity of Hample’s choice.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.