Before deciding to sign an 11-year, $280 million contract with the San Diego Padres, Xander Bogaerts reportedly felt mistreated by the Boston Red Sox.

In the vicinity of Trevor Story's six-year, $140 million contract with the Red Sox before the 2022 season, Bogaerts reportedly "would have seriously explored" a contract extension.

The American League East franchise, though, gave him an additional $30 million in addition to the three years and $60 million he had left on his prior contract. The shortstop, according to a person close to him, saw the offer as "a slap."

"'There are a couple of regrets': Red Sox move forward after Bogaerts bolts Boston"

Xander Bogaerts was obviously disappointed with the Boston management for not living up to his expectations and failing to deliver him the contract that he wanted. Bogaerts felt that the contract offered to him was a slap in the face. This is why he valued the Padres' contract more since he felt that he was wanted there.

"Report: Red Sox offer to Bogaerts felt like 'a slap'" - theScoreMLB

Xander Bogaerts wanted to stay but things didn't work out

You could make a compelling argument that Boston isn't taking the steps necessary to compete at the highest level. This is based on how many talented players the Red Sox have lost in recent years.

Bogaerts is accurate about the Padres' outlook, though. In an effort to strengthen their squad in preparation for a World Series run, they have been among the most aggressive clubs in baseball.

Besides Bogaerts, the Padres have added a number of notable players in recent seasons. The best examples are Juan Soto (transfer) and Manny Machado (free agency). There is also a ton of local talent in San Diego, most notably All-Star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr.

"Xander Bogaerts bids farewell to RedSox Nation." - RSNStats

Bogaerts spoke to Boras before his move to San Diego and claimed to have said, "I want to win, and I want to win now." Most evidently, Xander Bogaerts came to the conclusion that he didn't like the way in which the Red Sox management was functioning. He also didn't foresee winning a championship with his boyhood ball club.

Bally Sports San Diego @BallySportsSD



@Padres "I think it'll do great. I do," Xander said on how his swing will translate to Petco Park. "I think it'll do great. I do," Xander said on how his swing will translate to Petco Park.@Padres https://t.co/IaakIXhMFP

""I think it'll do great. I do," Xander said on how his swing will translate to Petco Park." - BallySportsSD

It's fair to say that the Red Sox missed out on a good player, and they should have been more mindful about keeping hold of one of their own. However, Xander Bogaerts' appetite to win couldn't be met with a reasonable contract. This gave the Padres the chance to pounce and make the most of the opportunity.

