Xander Bogaerts called out his former team, the Boston Red Sox, for not having the winning mentality that his new team, the San Diego Padres, possesses. The 30-year-old recently signed a new contract that moved him to the West Coast.

The "X-Man," as the fans call him, has been with the Boston Red Sox since the inception of his MLB career. He made his debut in 2013 and went on to become a four-time All-Star. He was a leading figure in the Red Sox's 2018 World Series win. After a tumultuous last few seasons for the franchise, Bogaerts decided to become a free agent before joining the San Diego Padres.

Xander Bogaerts sigend a 11-year $280 million contract with the Padres a week ago. During a news conference, he didn't speak very highly of his former franchise, criticizing many aspects of the way the Red Sox played.

“I feel great,” Bogaerts said. “Sometimes, it’s hard to turn the page, but it’s something I have to do. I was very thankful and appreciative for my time with the other team, the Red Sox, and I met a lot of people who helped me out and helped me be the player I am today."

"Xander Bogaerts is excited to play with this team in front of the #FriarFaithful!" Bally Sports San Diego on Twitter

Bogaerts also added in the interview that he was ready for the new challenge. He spoke about the crowd atmosphere at Petco Park, the Padres' home stadium, in the 2022 postseason and compared it to the lack of electricity the Red Sox fans showed in the regular season.

“It was a great run. But this is a different challenge, one I’m looking forward to. This team wants to win. … You could see the fans in the postseason, how electric it was, and something we obviously didn’t have (in Boston) this year.”

Xander Bogaerts looking forward to his new challenge

Bogaerts also complimented the current roster of the San Diego Padres and called it a competitive setup. The roster includes Manny Machado, Juan Soto and Fernando Tatis Jr., once he returns from his PED suspension.

“My priority was going to a team that was very competitive, a team that wanted to win,” Bogaerts said Friday. “The (Padres) owner doesn’t like windows, but this isn’t a window, it’s something that’s built for the long run, with the guys on this roster and the commitment to the guys on this roster for the long run.

"I’m looking forward to bringing a banner here and being part of that.”

The addition of Bogaerts adds a major boost to the Padres, who would be looking to go two steps better from their NLCS finish in 2022. The Red Sox, on the other hand, are still in their recovery process after a few horrifying seasons. They have also baffled many with their front-office choices. In the case of Bogaerts' deal the Red Sox were way off from what the Padres are paying for the shortstop.

Poll : 0 votes