Venezuela-native and New York Yankees infielder Gleyber Torres has shared his thoughts about an incident that occurred in the Venezuelan Professional Baseball League on Sunday (November 20).

The incident in question involved former MLB All-Star Asdrubal Cabrera initiating a bench-clearing brawl after punching an opposition batter upon celebrating a home run. Torres wrote about the same in an Instagram story post that was originally in Spanish.

"Baseball changed and y'all keep damaging the moments over YOUR unwritten rules from the old days... SHAME to see those cowardly acts" - Gleyber Torres

Torres lambasted the act and called on the Venezuelan Professional Baseball League to do something about the scuffle. The middle infielder also expressed his frustration towards "the veterans" of the game and pleaded for them to adapt to the modern era of baseball.

He asked them to drop their so-called "unwritten rules" as it does more harm than betterment and growth for the sport.

Seattle Mariners target Gleyber Torres

Per Joel Sherman of the New York Post, the Seattle Mariners are reportedly eyeing New York Yankees middle infielder Gleyber Torres. With the Mariners trying to polish up their roster for another playoff run next year, the team is looking for someone to man up their middle infield slots consistently.

If and when the Yankees let go of Torres, the move wouldn't hurt the team's depth. Owner Hal Steinbrenner has already expressed confidence that both Anthony Volpe and Oswald Peraza will be the anchors in his team's middle infield.

This gives the Yankees options to either cut ties with Torres and Isiah Kiner-Falefa or use them sparingly and then trade them for the right price. The Mariners also have a plethora of young talent on their pitching staff who they can ship off to the pitcher-needy Yankees in exchange for Torres if a trade is to occur.

