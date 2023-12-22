"Yamamoto pivot move obviously" "Can we sign someone actually good" - Tigers fans vent frustration as team signs former Dodgers reliever Shelby Miller

On Friday, the Detroit Tigers announced that they had acquired veteran free-agent pitcher Shelby Miller. The two sides agreed on a one-year, three-million-dollar deal with a $4.25 million club option for 2025.

The contract includes performance bonuses: $100,00 each for 50, 55, and 60 games pitched, $150,000 for 70 games pitched, and $150,000 each for 40, 45, 50, and 55 games finished.

Miller spent the 2023 season with the Los Angeles Dodgers. He appeared in 36 games, compiling a 1.71 ERA with 42 strikeouts over the course of 42 innings pitched.

Last season did not come without its hiccups for Miller. Midway into the season, he battled a neck issue that led him to the 60-day injured list. However, he returned in August and pitched well.

"Yamamoto pivot move obviously" one fan posted.

"Can we sign someone actually good man please" another fan posted.

Tigers fans are not too impressed with the deal. With star players like Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Shohei Ohtani signing recently with LA, this is not league-shattering.

Detroit will be Shelby Miller's ninth different team in his career. Lately, he has been working on one-year deals and spent time with the Cubs, Pirates, Giants, and Dodgers the last four seasons.

Shelby Miller and the Detroit Tigers could surprise fans in 2024

Cleveland Guardians v Detroit Tigers Game Two

The American League Central has been a guessing game over the last couple of seasons. No team has been able to run away with the division, and it has been anyone's game.

The Tigers had a solid run last season. They finished second in the division with a record of 78-84. They started to run out of steam late into the regular season, which is never good.

This offseason, the team has addressed their starting rotation. Alongside signing Shelby Miller to a one-year deal, they also signed Jack Flaherty. The two sides agreed to a one-year, $14 million contract. Flaherty is betting on himself, and the club is holding onto hope that he can reestablish himself in 2024.

Detroit also added veteran right-hander Kenta Maeda and veteran lefty reliever Andrew Chafin. While those players are not Yamamoto or Ohtani, Detroit has a lot to be excited about.

The Detroit Tigers could be the last one standing in the AL Central based on how other teams look in their division. This is a team that could surprise many coming into the 2024 season.

