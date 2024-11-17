Yankees' Austin Wells shares Donald Trump's walkout at UFC 309 with Dana White, Mike Johnson, Elon Musk, RFK Jr. stealing the show at MSG

Austin Wells, with his Yankees teammates Anthony Volpe and Clark Schmidt, attended the UFC 309 PPV event at Madison Square Garden in New York on Saturday. Even though the event produced scintillating performances, President-elect Donald Trump stole the show at the arena.

Trump arrived inside the venue just before the beginning of the PPV main card. Flanked by UFC CEO Dana White, he walked out to Kid Rock's "American Bad A**." Wells shared the walkout from his point of view on his Instagram stories.

"45-47," Wells captioned.

IG Story of Austin Wells (image credit: instagram/awells)

The Yankees catcher highlighted Trump's past and future. He was the 45th President of the United States of America and he will officially be the 47th on Inauguration Day on Jan. 20, 2025.

Trump's right-wing entourage walked behind him and White, featuring Elon Musk, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Tulsi Gabbard, Mike Johnson, Kid Rock and his two older sons. UFC commentator Joe Rogan, a supporter of Trump, said on the broadcast that everybody inside the venue was on their feet, showing respect to the President-elect.

Trump is a longtime UFC fan and a close friend of Dana White. He is also a baseball fan, having hilariously suggested at a rally just before the elections that he should be the MLB commissioner, pointing out certain flaws in the current structure. At the same rally, Roberto Clemente Jr.'s son endorsed him.

As for Austin Wells, the catcher is one of the three finalists for the American League Rookie of the Year Award. However, he has the worst odds, with his Yankees teammate Luis Gil and Baltimore outfielder Colton Cowser as the favorites.

Wells' postseason performance fell short of expectations. He managed only a .120 batting average and scored just three runs in 54 at-bats.

Yankees' Austin Wells shares snap of UFC 309 co-main event

Clark Schmidt dubbed Jon Jones the "GOAT" after he defended the heavyweight title against Stipe Miocic, the two-time former champion of the division in the main event.

The co-main event, a lightweight title eliminator between Michael Chandler and Charles Oliveira, excited fight fans. Austin Wells shared a snap of the Octagon during Bruce Buffer's fighter's introduction on his Instagram story.

IG Story of Austin Wells (image credit: instagram/awells)

Oliveira won the lightweight fight by decision, but Chandler came close to avenging his loss in UFC 262. Schmidt also shared an Instagram story of Oliveira with a cutman take.

The Brazilian is one of the most exciting fighters in the promotion and unsurprisingly, the Yankees stars took time to post a video of him on their Instagram stories.

