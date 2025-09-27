Yankees captain Aaron Judge reveals the timeless advice from his adoptive father that still motivates him

As one of the most popular baseball players in the world, pretty much every aspect of New York Yankees captain Aaron Judge's life is quite well-known at this point. However, one relatively lesser-known fact about the superstar is that he was adopted as an infant. Patty and Wayne Judge, residents of Linden, California, adopted Aaron only two days after he was born in 1992. His older brother, John, was also adopted by the couple in 1985. Despite not being his biological parents, Patty and Wayne Judge cut no corners in preparing Aaron Judge to live his dream of playing in the big leagues. More importantly, they ensured he would grow up to become a great human being and role model. Feauturing in an advertisement for popular fashion and lifestyle brand Ralph Lauren on Friday, Aaron Judge revealed &quot;the best advice he'd ever received&quot;, which came from his dad, Wayne. &quot;The best advice I've ever received, I'd have to say I'd go to my dad. 'If what you did yesterday still seemed big today, then you haven't done anything today'. No matter what you did the night before, could be in anything, you had a good grade in your class, you aced your test, well you got a new subject coming, you gotta prepare for that and do well at that.&quot;&quot;If I had a good baseball game, I went four for four, I won the game, did something cool, all right, that was last night, you gotta show up tonight and do something special. Just to always try to improve, that's something I've always tried to stick to,&quot; Judge said View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAaron Judge reveals why his dad, Wayne, will always be the &quot;hero in his eyes&quot; due to the sacrifices he madeSpeaking to insider Stephanie Kaloi of PEOPLE, Aaron Judge revealed why he will always see his dad, Wayne, as a &quot;hero&quot;, for the sacrifices he made.Offering context, Judge spoke about his childhood memories that invloved playing catch with his dad. Though Wayne Judge was often tired after work, he always made time for his son.&quot;Looking back on those childhood memories, I could tell he didn't want to do it. I could tell he was tired. He'd had a long day at work. But he never said no. He never complained, nothing. So for me, that's why he's still the hero in my eyes&quot; said Judge.Championship Series - New York Yankees v Cleveland Guardians - Game 5 - Source: GettyWith Aaron Judge now having established himself as one of the finest players in the majors and a New York Yankees legend, it's safe to say all that time Wayne Judge spent playing catch wtih his son has definitely paid off.