The New York Yankees are expected to receive Trent Grisham alongside Juan Soto if a trade with the Padres were to go through. The two sides have gotten closer to a deal with MLB Winter Meetings underway.

Grisham is a two-time Gold Glove outfielder who would stabilize the Yanks. Signing Grisham would also allow Jasson Dominguez to take his time recovering from Tommy John surgery.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Adding Grisham would revitalize an outfield that has struggled lately. This comes after trading with the Boston Red Sox for left-handed hitting outfielder Alex Verdugo.

It is unclear what the Yankees will have to give up to land the duo, but pitching is the Padres' priority. They have already asked for Michael King and Clarke Schmidt alongside free-agent pitchers.

Here are the fans' reactions on X (formerly Twitter).

"This is HUGE. Electric defender. He does hit for a low average but as a 4th outfielder, I'm fine with that," one fan posted.

Expand Tweet

"That's what I'm talking about," another fan posted.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Yankees fans are excited about the possibility of adding Trent Grisham alongside Juan Soto. He is an excellent defensive outfielder, and his bat came to life during the 2022 postseason.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The deal is close, and many insiders believe the trade to be announced relatively soon. This will be one of the biggest trades of the offseason if it goes through.

The Yankees still have work to do outside of landing Juan Soto and Trent Grisham

Los Angeles Angels vs New York Yankees

With the Yankees expected to land Juan Soto and Trent Grisham from the Padres, that will not be the last news the fans will hear from the team in the offseason. They would still like to add Yoshinobu Yamamoto as well.

Starting pitching was a huge problem for the Yanks last season. Many starters made frequent trips to the IL, and others struggled to keep runs from scoring. One of the only bright spots in the rotation was Gerrit Cole.

Yamamoto is the best starting pitcher on the open market, and being 25 years old makes him a rare breed as a free agent. He has been dominant in the Nippon Professional Baseball League, and many insiders believe his skills will seamlessly transfer to the big leagues.

Adding Yamamoto would greatly improve the team's rotation. If Carlos Rodon can stay healthy and improve his performance from last year, the Yanks could have a dominant rotation.

The 'Bronx Bombers' know they need to have a big offseason if they want to compete for a World Series in 2024.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.