Yankees fans unleash fury as Aaron Judge’s home run gets wiped out after controversial replay ruling

Having enjoyed a fantastic 2024 season - after which he was deservedly awarded the AL MVP award - New York Yankees captain Aaron Judge appears to be swinging the same hot bat in 2025: an average of .390, with seven home runs and 25 RBIs.
As the Yankees took on the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday, it appeared Judge had added to his impressive home run tally, hitting a towering blast to left field. However - in an astonishing turn of events - the umpires called the ball foul although it appeared to drop well inside fair territory. The call on the field ultimately stood, and Aaron Judge's big hit was chalked off.
A clip of where exactly Judge's hit landed was later uploaded to X (formerly Twitter).
Reacting to the clip, plenty of furious New York Yankees fans left comments, ripping into the umpires officiating the fixture.
"How in the hell could they miss home run that was 3 feet fair!!! Need to be suspended for a few games!!" a fan wrote
"So this is the second HR robbed by umpires in Judge’s career" another fan shared
"If we can see this angle the umpires can see it. How do they repeatedly make calls that are so obviously wrong," another fan posted.
"Are you f*cking kidding me? Can’t you challenge that?," another fan commented
"HOW IS THAT A FOUL BALL," a fan replied
"@MLB fine your umpires and give judge credit for this home run!," another fan responded.
Though the call impacted Aaron Judge's individual stats, it did not play much of a role in the grand scheme of things on the day, as New York ran out comfortable 4-0 winners.
Aaron Judge backs struggling Devin Williams to eventually come good
Having enjoyed a great season with the Milwaukee Brewers in 2024, closer Devin Williams joined the New York Yankees this past offseason as one of the best in his role. However, ever since arriving in the Bronx, Williams has struggled.
Talking about their designated closer's struggle, captain Aaron Judge backed the 30-year-old to eventually prove his worth with time, as reported by Yankees insider Gary Phillips.
"We went out and got him for a reason. He's the best closer in the game," Aaron Judge told reporters following the Yankees’ latest nail-biter. "We got a long season. This guy's gonna save a lot of ballgames for us and help us out. I'm not worried at all."
"He knows what he needs to do. He'll go out there. He'll figure it out," Aaron Judge added. "Everybody in this room, we want him coming out of the bullpen, especially in a tight game. That’s who we want on the mound. Nobody in here is worried. He’s gonna get the job done."
As the most successful franchise in baseball aims to win another World Series title in 2025, finally, fans will be hoping Devin Williams can go on to justify his captain's faith in him.