Yankees fever grips the Bronx as home opening day 2024 tickets for clash with Blue Jays max out at $330 for prime spots

After narrowly avoiding their first last-place divisional finish since 1990 last season, New York Yankees fans have big expectations for 2024. Now, it looks like the team is capitalizing on that sense of urgency.

The New York Yankees will start their 2024 season with a March 28 away date in Houston agains the Astros. After a stop-off in Arizona, the team will come home to play the Toronto Blue Jays for the first game of the season in the Bronx. Already, the prices of the tickets are reflecting the magnitude of the season.

"1-10, How confident are you that the 2024 New York Yankees make the playoffs? #NYY #RepBX #ItsTime" - Captain's Corner

Currently, $330 stands as the average price for a lower bowl seat at Yankee Stadium for their home opener against the Toronto Blue Jays. Although some fans feel as though this is an excessive amount, a delve into the realities of the Yankees' payroll seems to justify the hefty sum.

Already committed to pay captain Aaron Judge $40 million next season, former San Diego Padres star Juan Soto will receive $31 million. Outfielder Giancarlo Stanton and defending AL Cy Young Award winner Gerrit Cole round out the top of the team's payroll, commanding salaries of $36 million and $29 million respectively in 2024.

The Yankees were 7-6 in thirteen meetings with the Jays in 2023. However, it was MLB's only Canadian team that finished higher up in the standings. On account of their 82-80 record, the Yankees finished with the second-worst record in the AL East, narrowly edging out the Boston Red Sox.

"Yankees fans chant for team to 'Fire Cashman' amid 'disaster' 2023 season" - New York Post

Moreover, some fans feel a sense of profound dissapointment with the team's front office. Long expected to nail down Japanese ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto, team GM Brian Cashman became the focus of much criticism after the 25-year old NPB icon decided to sign a twelve-year contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers for $325 million.

New York Yankees have a lot to prove in 2024

After injuries, underperformance and, some would say, mismanagement derailed the Yankees' 2024 season, fans in the Bronx want to see a much more competitive performance from their team this year.

Whether that will be the case remains to be seen, but at least we know how much it will cost to get a glimpse of the Bronx Bombers as they embark on the lofty mission of doing something significant next season.

