In an electric NLDS Game 1, the Philadelphia Phillies emerged victorious over the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on Saturday. The Phillies showcased a combination of impeccable offense and defense to win the game.

Bryce Harper played outstandingly, proving why he's considered to be elite. Harper displayed his batting prowess by scoring the first two runs for the Phillies.

A walk in the fourth inning allowed him to go to second base due to an error by Spencer Strider. This paved the way for Bryce Harper's score off a two-strike single by Bryson Stott.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Then, in the sixth inning, Harper hit a stunning solo home run with its exit velocity at a whopping 115 mph.

Derek Jeter, New York Yankees legend, didn't hold back in applauding Harper for his stellar Game 1 performance. Appearing on the MLB on Fox pre-game show, Jeter lauded Harper's clutch mentality and his ability to come through in big games.

Jeter said:

"He [Harper] loves the limelight. He loves big situations."

Harper's dominance over the Braves in the past two postseasons is incredible. He boasts a record of 10 for 18 with three homers against them.

When questioned about Harper's postseason prowess, Jeter credited it to Harper's strong mentality.

"I tell you what, I think it's a mindset," Jeter said.

The Phillies vs. Braves NLDS showdown is getting intense

After being shut out in Game 1, the pressure now mounts on the Atlanta Braves. The Phillies are ahead in the best-of-three series with a 1-0 lead.

Fans will be keenly awaiting Game 2, with both teams bringing out their big guns. Phillies are banking on Zack Wheeler, their top pitcher, to maintain their momentum.

On the other hand, the Braves are entrusting their pitching to ace Max Fried. However, some concerns loom around Fried, who hasn't set foot on the mound since September 21, owing to a blister.

Bryce Harper signed a 13-year $330,000,000 contract with the Phillies in 2019. The Phillies will be counting on their star slugger to lead them to victory this year.