Aaron Judge has finally put to bed all rumors of his move and reportedly signed a nine-year new contract with the New York Yankees worth $360 million. It was first reported by multiple media outlets and even the MLB Network. This is probably the final event in the free agency saga that has led to a lot of teams trying to acquire the services of Judge, although no official statement has been released yet.

Yankees fans were worried throughout the season about the future of their star, who has set records this season in almost every area. The song streaming application. Spotify recently released its annual feature, Spotify Wrapped, in which the application shows the user the number of minutes they streamed on the app.

The Yankees' podcast, Talking Yanks, made a parody of the Spotify Wrapped concept by pointing out the Yankees' fans' anxiety over Judge's stay.

"In 2022, you spent 70,728 minutes thinking about where Aaron Judge will sign in the offseason. That's more than 96% of other normal people in the United States." -Talking Yanks wrote via a post on twitter.

Aaron Judge's new contract

Aaron Judge will sign a $360 million, nine-year contract that will go through to 2031. It will allow the American League MVP to take home $40 million annually, which is the biggest ever in the sport. Judge's contract is also the highest a free agent has been offered, surpassing Bryce Harper's $313 million contract in the process.

Overall, he only trails Mike Trout’s $426.5 million deal with the Los Angeles Angels and Mookie Betts’ $365 million contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers, but both these contracts were for twelve years, meaning Judge would easily make more than them annually.

At the start of the season, Aaron Judge turned down a $213.5 million, seven-year extension offered by General Manager, Brian Cashman. He followed it with one of the best individual seasons in MLB history, breaking the American League record for the most home runs in a season with 62.

That and multiple other individual awards gave Aaron Judge the leverage to make a new deal out of his existing contract. Add to that the New York Yankees' insistence on not giving away their star player to a team like the San Francisco Giants or the San Diego Padres (who were a late addition to the race), has resulted in a massive $360 million contract.

