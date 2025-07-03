Yankees pundit unleashes criticism on Aaron Judge over alleged front office meddling

One of the finest hitters inf the major leagues, Aaron Judge, a two-time AL MVP award winner, is much-loved among the New York Yankees faithful.

Ad

However, the 33-year-old was called out by Yankees pundit Brian McKeon in Thursday's episode of Locked on Yankees for allegedly meddling into affairs that should be handled by the front office.

"(Reports have emerged that) The Yankees were apparently planning on DFA'ing DJ LeMahieu at the end of last year, and Aaron Judge put an axe to it. If that's the case, that's a major problem. Aaron Judge is the captain of this team, and one of the best hitters in the generation, (but) he's not the general manager," McKeon said.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I know Aaron Judge wants to believe in his teammates, but he's believing in guys that are his buddies, that aren't contributing to the team. The guys he's supporting to keep on the roster are nothings in the the lineup. DJ LeMahieu can't move in the field, isn't a great hitter anymore. I get wanting to be everyone's best friend, but you also want to win a World Series."

Ad

Ad

MLB insider talks about how Aaron Judge's influence on games has decreased

With most of the Yankees batting order struggling this year, superstar Aaron Judge's influence at the plate has also decreased, according to MLB insider Brandon Tierney.

Speaking via WFAN on Tuesday, Tierney talked about how shortcomings at the plate has led to teams taking the easy way out by intentionally walking Aaron Judge whenever he comes up to bat.

Ad

Judge has already been walked 20 times, matching his total for the entirety of the 2024 campaign.

"The Yankees' biggest issue right now — until they make a trade, and they need to make a trade at some point — is they’ve got to figure out how to protect Aaron Judge," Tierney said.

"I mean, this is now happening at a very different pace than in the past. Judge has been intentionally walked 20 times this year. Last year? 20 the entire season."

Ad

Ad

Tierney explained how the only way the Yankees can sort it out is to hope that the rest of the lineup gets up to speed soon.

"To me, there’s only one solution," Tierney added. "You can throw out the names — Stanton, Jazz (who’s been on a great roll). … I’m not looking to mess with Jazz, and it’s definitely not Stanton at this point. I think the only way the Yankees can work around this is put Judge in the 2-spot and hope that Bellinger is in the early stages of heating up."

Due to their inconsistent hitting, Judge and Co. are in danger of surrendering the AL East top spot to the Toronto Blue Jays.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Raghav Mehta Raghav Mehta is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda awaiting results for a Bachelor's in Journalism from Delhi University. He enjoys highlighting the key battles between players at different stages of the game and analyzing the decisive moments upon which they hinge.



One of Raghav's favorite moments, which underscores this, was the Shohei Ohtani vs. Mike Trout clash in the 2023 WBC, where two of baseball's best players faced off against each other in the 9th inning. With the score 3-2 to Japan, Shohei eventually got the strikeout, which was absolute cinema.



Raghav is a Baltimore Orioles fan and is enjoying watching such an exciting young team compete at the top in a very competitive division.



Raghav has loved watching sports for as long as he can remember and realized he was pretty decent at writing his thoughts down at around the age of 14. Combining the two meant he had something he would enjoy doing every day, and he had identified that well before going to college.



Aside from work, Raghav enjoys playing sports, working out and watching movies. Know More