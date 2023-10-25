The New York Yankees are setting their sights on All-Star outfielder Juan Soto. This would be a huge addition for a team that has played musical chairs with their outfielders for the past two seasons.

The Yanks could also use another big bat in the lineup, and Soto checks that box. He will be a free agent after the end of the 2024 season, but many believe he could be available for the right price.

The Bronx Bombers also would not have to give up too much to land Soto as it would be on a one-year deal. They also have some impact players in their farm system that could intrigue San Diego.

Andy Martino speaks on the early talks between the Yankees and Juan Soto:

"The fact that the teams have briefly talked makes this a topic worth following" said Martino.

While the talks are in the early stage, this is something fans will want to keep an eye on. Landing Soto would make the Yanks a feared team coming into the 2024 season.

Juan Soto could be a great fit for the Yankees

It is no secret that the New York Yankees are a big-market team. They have the funds to give Juan Soto the big deal he wants.

At 25 years old, he is in line for a mega contract when he reaches free agency. While he is not likely to be a $500 million player like Shohei Ohtani, some believe he can land a deal in the 12-year range for $480 million.

Soto played in all 162 regular season games for the Padres this season. He hit .275/.410/.519 during that stretch, with 35 home runs and a league-leading 132 walks.

For the Yankees, they could use a bat like this. The team's offense fell apart after Aaron Judge sustained his toe injury and had to miss months. Nobody stepped up, and the team fell into the depths of the American League East.

To be a competitive team, their entire offense cannot rest on the shoulders of Judge. He needs some help, and Soto could be that guy.