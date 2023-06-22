Yankees Trade Deadline Rumors: Former MVP Cody Bellinger linked as candidate to help offense in absence of Aaron Judge

The New York Yankees have been linked with a trade for Cody Bellinger before the trade deadline. The Yankees are currently third in the AL East standings and 4.5 games behind the second-place Baltimore Orioles.

However, they are aware that the road ahead is long, and despite recovering some valuable pieces, they will have to make sacrifices to acquire players, especially with Aaron Judge on the IL.

The Yankees have been linked with a trade for Cody Bellinger before the MLB trade deadline.

The Yankees are in need of a higher-caliber outfielder, and one possibility that has emerged is a potential trade for former MVP Cody Bellinger. The former Rookie of the Year and Gold Glove and Silver Slugger winner has seen a resurgence in his career with the Chicago Cubs after struggling offensively with the LA Dodgers.

Cody Bellinger is currently hitting .252/.319/.773 with 7 home runs, 10 doubles, and 22 RBIs, the second-highest RBI total on the Cubs. Although he is currently on the injured list with a knee injury, it is not considered a serious obstacle in potential trade negotiations.

What is the status of Cody Bellinger’s current contract with the Chicago Cubs?

While Cody Bellinger has been performing well with the Cubs, his contract is only for one year, and there have been no reports of contract extension talks. Therefore, the Cubs may prefer to receive something in return rather than lose him in free agency.

For the Yankees, Cody Bellinger would be a perfect addition due to his talent, power, left-handed batting, and playoff experience. However, acquiring him will not come cheap. To acquire Bellinger, the Yankees may have to sacrifice Gleyber Torres.

Bellinger would be a perfect addition to the Yankees due to his experience, power and outfield performance.

Although Torres is having a good offensive year, his playing time will be reduced when Josh Donaldson returns from the IL. Additionally, with Nico Hoerner performing well as the Cubs’ second baseman, the Yankees could receive Torres back, who was once their top prospect, to fill the designated hitter role.

The Yankees could also include outfielder Estevan Florial and promising pitching prospect Sean Boyle, who is currently in Triple-A, in the trade package.

The potential trade of Bellinger to the Yankees would provide a boost to their offense in the absence of Aaron Judge. While it may require giving up valuable assets, the Yankees are looking to strengthen their roster for the second half of the season and make a push for the playoffs.

