Yoshinobu Yamamoto Update: Insiders reveal Japanese ace requested second meeting with 2 teams

Japanese pitching sensation Yoshinobu Yamamoto has made big strides in the last week. According to reports, he has requested a second meeting with two teams as another big signing could be on the way.

The New York Yankees were requested by Yamamoto's team for a second meeting. As per MLB Insider Jon Heyman, the meeting has already taken place.

The second team was disclosed by Andy Martino from SNY, who reported that Yamamoto asked for a second meeting with the New York Mets and informed them that he was coming east.

These new reports indicate that the Yoshinobu Yamamoto market has shifted to New York, as previous frontrunners like the Chicago Cubs and the LA Dodgers are no longer in the frame at the moment.

Ever since the Japanese sensation was released by his former team Orix Buffaloes, his scouting reports have been anything but impressive.

Aside from Yamamoto, other starting pitchers like Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell, trade target Corbin Burnes, Jordan Montgomery and Aaron Nola will dominate the starting pitcher market this offseason.

Analyst thinks Mets should go all in on Yoshinobu Yamamoto

With new reports bringing the Mets closer to acquiring Yoshinobu Yamamoto, analyst Jerry Blevins reckons Steve Cohen's organization should consider signing him and going all-in on him.

"I don't think they are in on a Blake Snell type. I don't know if they are in for Jordan Montgomery which they should," Blevins said on SNY. "But I think Blake might be too high of a cost and too long because he's already older, Yamamoto is an outlier so they should approach it."

According to Blevins, Blake Snell may have won the Cy Young Award in 2023, but he does not fit in with the organization's desire to be competitive over time. Given Yamamota's age (25), the Japanese pitching wonder gives the Mets a chance to stay afloat in the long run.

