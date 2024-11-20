"You can ride the rollercoaster, the ups and downs" - Paul Skenes on how his 'even-keeled demeanor' helped him stay calm in 1st MLB season

Paul Skenes enjoyed a magnificent first season in the big leagues. He started 23 games for the Pittsburgh Pirates this past season, compiling an 11-3 record with a 1.96 ERA over the course of 133 innings.

He was just recently named National League Rookie of the Year for his efforts in 2024. Skenes prevailed over San Diego Padres slugger Jackson Merrill who also had an impressive season.

After being named NL's Rookie of the Year, Skenes went on the Dan Patrick Show. The Emmy-winning host wanted to learn more about how the young ace can be so "even-keeled."

"Yeah, I mean, I just think that's how I am. I think I realized it a lot more over this past season. It definitely doesn't hurt, just being able to stay consistent in this game because you can really ride the rollercoaster, the ups and the downs through 162 [games]," said Skenes.

Skenes tries to keep a level head when he is out there on the mound. He understands this is a long and grueling season and you cannot get too high or too low on yourself.

"Sometimes I get mad. I think there are pictures of me this year smiling after I gave up a home run. Frankly, sometimes I think it's funny"

While he has gotten frustrated at points, Skenes has learned to take the good with the bad. He explained that at various points, all he could do was smile after giving up one of the very few home runs he gave up this past season.

Paul Skenes sends message to Pittsburgh Pirates fans following NL ROY win

The Pirates are starting to build an exciting product. Paul Skenes headlines that alongside players like O'Neil Cruz and some top prospects like Bubba Chandler and Termarr Johnson.

This is a team that baseball fans will want to start paying attention to. After winning his NL ROY Award, Skenes shared a message with the city of Pittsburgh that will certainly fire them up, via SportsNet Pittsburgh.

"It's an awesome city, and we owe it to them to go out there and win, so we're really fired up about the opportunity for next year," said Skenes.

The Buccos could certainly turn some heads next season. They are on the rise and could snag a high-profile free agent or two over the next few months.

