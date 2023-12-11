"You don’t have to hate" - Kevin Durant hits back at fan using Shohei Ohtani's $700,000,000 move to troll 13x NBA All-Star

Two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani's blockbuster deal with the LA Dodgers has sent fans into a frenzy on social media. The former LA Angels star agreed to a record 10-year, $700 million contract, which has surpassed many professional league contracts in the realm of sports.

Some fans have used this moment as an opportunity to take digs at NBA stars after the MLB star has taken the front-row seat among the highest-paid athletes in American sports.

Recently, one fan took to social media to make a mockery of the situation, taking a swipe at both Ohtani and NBA star Kevin Durant.

"Ohtani is the new Kevin Durant. His greatness is no longer valid. I don’t make these rules. World Series with the Dodgers will be like KD winning with the Warriors. No respect," one fan tweeted.

As per the user, Ohtani joining a super team (Dodgers) and winning the World Series is as good as Durant winning with the Golden State, terming it as "no respect."

KD, who is known for witty replies on Twitter, took this comment as an exception and replied:

"You don’t have to hate cuz u see everybody else doing it."

Durant has long been on the wrong end of fans and analysts, with many saying that he is someone who needs help to win championships. He won two NBA championships during his stint with the Warriors, who boasted Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green.

Moreover, he won the NBA Finals MVP in both title runs, which should put that hatred to bed.

Shohei Ohtani free agency drama

The free-agency closure of the most sought-after free agent was one filled with drama. Both the Toronto Blue Jays and the Dodgers were thought to be in it until Ohtani disclosed the Dodgers as his next stop.

In the last 30 hours before he revealed his signing, rumors circulated that Ohtani was on a flight from South California to Toronto, raising the prospect of his signing with the Blue Jays.

However, the claims were false, as Shohei Ohtani announced his deal with the Dodgers on Instagram at 3:03 p.m. ET.

