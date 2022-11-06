After a Cinderella run in this year's postseason, the Philadelphia Phillies came up just short as the Houston Astros closed them out in the World Series after six games. Game 6 ended with a score of 4-1 in favor of the spacemen courtesy of Yordan Alvarez' three-run moon shot.

To say that the Phillies were expected to contend and make a deep postseason run this year would be a lie. The team were 21-29 before skipper Joe Giradi was replaced.

From that point on, the Phillies fought back to clinch a Wild Card spot and eliminated a couple of NL titans along the way. For the team's efforts this year, the Philadelphia Phillies fans showed their appreciation on Twitter.

One fan tweeted:

"@Phillies You all did a great job getting this far, so hold your heads up!! YOU ACCOMPLISHED MUCH THIS SEASON 🙌🏻🙌🏻 THANKS FOR GETTING US TO THE BIG DANCE! 👏🏻👏🏻 Hopefully, next year we will win it all… Much ❤ !! 💯💯 #RingTheBell"

Another wrote:

"#RedOctober was a hell of a run"

Here are some of the best reactions:

A pitcher's duel between Zack Wheeler and Framber Valdez in the first five innings saw the game remain scoreless. Kyle Schwarber opened the scoring in the match with his solo shot in the top of the sixth inning.

When Wheeler got in a jam half an inning later, the Phillies coaching staff pulled the ace and replaced him with lefty Jose Alvarado. With two men on base, Alvarado gave the go-ahead three-run home run to the dangerous Yordan Alvarez.

Christian Vazquez tacked one more run to the Astros' lead with an RBI single. That was ultimately the finishing touch to their World Series run and the end for the Philadelphia Phillies.

Philadelphia Phillies' journey to the World Series

Bryce Harper lifted his team to the World Series for the first time in his career.

No one would have thought that the Phillies could overcome such insurmountable odds to even make the postseason. They got into the playoffs and toppled some of the league's giants on their way to the Fall Classic.

Dylan 🦅 @BleedGreenHive Philadelphia Phillies @Phillies FINAL: Astros 4, Phillies 1 FINAL: Astros 4, Phillies 1 Proud of this squad fr. A magical run that fell just short. Let’s keep building and make deep runs like this the new norm. twitter.com/phillies/statu… Proud of this squad fr. A magical run that fell just short. Let’s keep building and make deep runs like this the new norm. twitter.com/phillies/statu…

They first overcame the NL Central champion St. Louis Cardinals in the NL Wild Card round. The Philadelphia Phillies then eliminated the reigning World Series champion Atlanta Braves in the NLDS.

They dominated another postseason dark horse in the San Diego Padres before ultimately succumbing to the Houston Astros in the Fall Classic.

