"You photoshopped yourself" - Fans in disbelief as Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne graces Times Square billboard for her newest brand partnership

Olivia Dunne landed an exclusive endorsement deal and became Nautica's latest brand ambassador, with her ad featuring on a large billboard in Times Square in New York City.

The famed LSU gymnast was seen getting clicked in front of her advertisement at Times Square. Fans showered their praise on Dunne, who will be competing in her final NCAA championship this year in April in Nashville, TN.

Olivia Dunne fans quickly took notice of her new billboard in NYC and took to Instagram to voice their comments on the LSU Tigers star's latest deal with Nautica. It is one of many endorsement deals in the flourishing career of the rising ace gymnast.

Fan reactions on Olivia Dunne's post on Instagram

"No way you Photoshopped yourself into this pic" - mlbonfax

Some more fan reactions on Olivia Dunne's Instagram post

Olivia Dunne has just started to appear in commercials for Nautica, an American clothing brand that offers everything from watches to fragrances. Nautica declared earlier this month that Dunne had inked a contract to serve as the brand's exclusive ambassador across all platforms for women's athletic clothing.

"Livvy’s dedication to her craft and ability to inspire millions aligns perfectly with Nautica women’s sportswear—a line designed for women who are active, confident and embrace a lifestyle that seamlessly merges fashion with performance." - Senior Vice President of Nautica Stefani Fluerant

Livvy is currently dating top MLB prospect and Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes. Skenes was part of the 2023 LSU Tigers roster, which claimed the seventh NCAA title in their Division 1 history. He was picked up by the Pirates as the first overall selection in the 2023 MLB draft.

On July 18, 2023, Skenes agreed to a signing bonus offer of $9.2 million with the Pittsburgh Pirates. He was listed as the top pitcher and the third-ranked prospect in the league when he made his debut on MLB.com's MLB Pipeline list.

Olivia Dunne and Paul Skenes have become a sports power couple at nascent stages of their careers

Among collegiate athletes, Olivia Dunne has one of the biggest social media followings. She reportedly earns $3.5 million in endorsement deals and has over 15 million followers across social media. She is likely the highest-paid female athlete in college sports.

Meanwhile, the 6-foot-6 pitcher struck out 209 batters over 122 2/3 innings in his final season at LSU, setting a Division I record. Scouts have given his fastball an 80, which is the highest possible mark. Breaking his catcher's glove in practice during spring training, Paul Skenes made an immediate impression.

In a matter of a few weeks last August, Skenes moved up from the rookie-level FCL Pirates to the Single-A Bradenton Marauders and then to the Double-A Altoona Curve.

He was placed on inactive status in September in order to be ready for the 2024 campaign. It's highly probable that he'll make the Pittsburgh Pirates' 40-man roster this year.

