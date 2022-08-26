"You’re basically telling kids nowadays that it’s OK to cheat the game of baseball" - Former MLB All-Star Kenny Lofton blasted Fox and ESPN for allowing Alex Rodriguez to co-host the World Series in 2019

Former MLB player Kenny Lofton took a dig at former New York Yankees star Alex Rodriguez and believes A-Rod shouldn’t be near the sport due to his 2014 drug scandal. Rodriguez currently serves as an analyst on national baseball broadcasts with ESPN and FOX.

In an interview with the "New York Post," Kenny Lofton said that allowing Rodriguez to be a commentator sets a bad example for youngsters these days.

“To see somebody who cheated the game blatantly is doing the World Series? Come on, people. You’re basically telling kids nowadays that it’s OK to cheat the game of baseball. It’s OK to cheat. You will still get a job being a commentator, being the face of baseball. I don’t see how that flies with anyone.”

Lofton, who played 17 MLB seasons before retiring in 2007, hasn't been on the ballot for the Hall of Fame since 2013.

“I just don’t like it. It pisses me off when they still talk about the guys who did PEDs still have the opportunity to get in. You cheated the game.”

Kenny Lofton also spoke about 17-time MLB All-Star Pete Rose, who was recently honored at the Philadelphia Phillies 1980 World Series championship team reunion.

“Look at somebody like Pete Rose not in the Hall of Fame. I’m not saying what Pete Rose did was right, but his numbers that he put up were real numbers. If it’s all about numbers, guys who cheated the game shouldn’t be in. PED guys piss me off. I just get irked every time I hear people talk about it.”

Tim Kelly @TimKellySports Here’s the reception Pete Rose got at Citizens Bank Park. Here’s the reception Pete Rose got at Citizens Bank Park. https://t.co/2uQwOsZ0LT

"Here’s the reception Pete Rose got at Citizens Bank Park." - Tim Kelly

Alex Rodriguez was suspended for 162 games due to his involvement in PED use in 2014.

Kenny Lofton on Alex Rodriguez’s 2014 Biogenesis scandal

Rodriguez purchased an MLB-banned drug to improve his performance from the Biogenesis anti-aging clinic in Coral Gables, Florida, in 2014 when he was still a professional athlete.

Talking Friars @TalkingFriars Alex Rodriguez on Tatis getting suspended: “I was hoping that a lot of these young kids learned from my debacle and my mistakes”



When asked if he’ll reach out to Fernando, he said he won’t but that he’s always available.



His reaction to the news: “I was heartbroken..” Alex Rodriguez on Tatis getting suspended: “I was hoping that a lot of these young kids learned from my debacle and my mistakes” When asked if he’ll reach out to Fernando, he said he won’t but that he’s always available. His reaction to the news: “I was heartbroken..” https://t.co/YqlI0biYoA

"Alex Rodriguez on Tatis getting suspended: “I was hoping that a lot of these young kids learned from my debacle and my mistakes” When asked if he’ll reach out to Fernando, he said he won’t but that he’s always available. His reaction to the news: “I was heartbroken..” - Talking Friars

Lofton is definitely not happy with Rodriguez serving as one of the analysts for FOX and ESPN after the PED suspension.

“You’ve got Fox having a guy who got caught with PEDs doing the World Series. I can’t even watch the World Series now. That’s sad, you have a game that I love, I played 17 years in it, and you have Major League Baseball allowing a guy that knowingly cheated the game twice, and he’s the face of baseball, doing the World Series. That is not cool.”

Kenny Lofton spent 10 years with Cleveland during his 17 MLB seasons. He also appeared in six All-Star Games. Additionally, Lofton received four Gold Glove Awards.

Twins v Yankees

Rodriguez, who played 22 seasons in MLB, is the chairman and CEO of A-Rod Corp. He also partially owns the NBA’s Minnesota Timberwolves.

