"You're gambling on both sides" - Sportscaster predicts Blue Jays parting ways with Max Scherzer after this season

Boasting a 5-2 record, along with a 3.82 ERA and 61 strikeouts, Max Scherzer is enjoying a strong 2025 season with the Blue Jays. Many of their fans are hopeful that the franchise extends his stay in Toronto after the season ends.
However, according to sportscaster Bryan Hayes, that might not be good business move.
"I'm going to deny it," Hayes said on Monday (3:41), via "Confirm or Deny.' "I just feel like these type of plays are always a one-off play. You know, you're gambling on both sides. But, the idea that you're going back to the well at 42, when he's not going to take less money. I would deny (the extension) from a Blue Jays angle.
"This feels like a catch and release. You give it a shot, hope you catch lightning in a bottle. They appear to be doing it right now, it's been uber positive for a month and a half. Give us another month and a half, We'll shake your hand. Thanks for everything, here's $15 million, we've paid you, we're going to take this down a different road."
Max Scherzer will be looking to win his third career World Series with the Blue Jays by the end of the year
Having played for some of the biggest franchises in his career, Max Scherzer has experienced the thrill of winning the World Series twice. The first was with the Washington Nationals in 2019, while the second title came with the Texas Rangers in 2023.
The Blue Jays are in a good spot to win the AL East and one of the favorites to win the pennant come October. They also have a chance to capture the World Series, and Scherzer is hoping for Toronto's first title this century by the end of the season.
Scherzer has eight All-Star selections, three Cy Young awards, two All-MLB first team selections and other honors to his name. However, a third World Series title would be the perfect finishing touch to what is already a Hall of Fame-worthy career.