“You are so special” - Nick Swisher's wife JoAnna Garcia showers praise on Reba McEntire as legendary singer reflects on Super Bowl anthem experience

Actress JoAnna Garcia, wife of former World Series champion with the Yankees, Nick Swisher, took to her Instagram story to praise country music legend Reba McEntire.

The singer was the guest interviewee on the Drew Barrymore talk show. McEntire sang the "Star Sprangled Banner" at the Super Bowl this year, on Feb. 11. Garcia was all praise for the legendary singer as her story's caption read:

"You are so so special"

Screenshot from JoAnna Garcia's story on Instagram

Dubbed "The Queen of Country," Reba McEntire shed light on a lot of topics on the Barrymore show, including a funny little excerpt where he explained how she prepared to sing the American National Anthem at Super Bowl 58.

About her experience of singing the national anthem, McEntire said:

"DO you ever think that this is why you are put on Earth? Do yo think that there is a reason why God put you on this Earth? Because you have touched so many people's lives and their hearts, and you have changed poeple's lives.

"And you know that is a true gift. And when I thought one time, well, I don't want to do this. Then I thought, well, if I don't do what God's given me to do, he will give it to somebody else. Well that's my competitive of coming out, I want to have that experience."

She added that it's a 'gift' to be still singing the National Anthem:

"So, getting to sing the National Anthem 50 years after I started singing the National Anthem, it's a gift you know. But its not about me, I'm out there singing.

"It's about the song and hoping to reunite all the division that's going on the world, and our country. And hopefully that will heal hearts, and I kind of think sometimes that's why I am on the Earth."

JoAnna Garcia Swisher was among the cast members at the Hollywood Bowl in April last year when McEntire performed a spectacular show, along with Nick Swisher.

Swisher and Garcia are usually spotted at grand celebrity and Hollywood events due to Garcia's silverscreen background. The actress is the protagonist of The Sweet Magnolias on Netflix, which has confirmed a fourth season. The latest installment of the show is on the OTT platform.

Nick Swisher's playing days in the Bronx were the highlight of his MLB career

Nick Swisher had a tremendous 2009 season, smashing 35 doubles and 29 home runs with a 125 wRC+ to make up for his dismal 2008 campaign. His efforts helped the Yankees win the AL pennant and a spot in the World Series, giving them one of the most potent offences in the league.

Swisher rebounded from being 0-for-3 against the Phillies in the World Series opener, leading the Yankees to victory with two hits in Game 3. Despite Swisher going quiet the rest of the way, the Yankees beat Philadelphia in the series.

Despite having a rough October, Nick Swisher won his first World Series ring with New York.

