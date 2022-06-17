Watch: Young Washington Nationals fan gets his friends fired up after stretching out to catch foul ball

The Washington Nationals and the Philadelphia Phillies may have a future major leaguer in attendance at tonight's game at Nationals Park.

After a foul ball sailed into the seating, a young Nationals fan wearing a glove the size of his head stretched out over and behind his head to make an insane grab.

After securing the ball, his friends surrounded him. They were fired up, jumping around, screaming and congratulating him. Other fans around — both Phillies and Nationals supporters — joined in on the celebration with a round of applause.

Young Washington Nationals fan's catch compared to Odell Beckham Jr.'s one-handed touchdown catch in 2014

The young Washington Nationals fan who made the catch wouldn't be happy with the game's score.

The catch immediately went viral. Major League Baseball's Twitter account first shared footage of the catch.

Their caption was, "You love to see it," in reference to all the support the young fan generated by making the catch.

Other media outlets were quick to pick it up.

The Athletic also shared the video, saying that the catch was on NFL Star Odell Beckham Jr.'s level. They're not wrong. It looked strikingly similar to some catches by the Los Angeles Rams star wide receiver. After all, the one-handed grab is his specialty.

Take a look at the kid's grab and then watch Beckham's one-handed touchdown catch from back in 2014. The arm extensions bear some resemblance.

While the young Washington Nationals fan may be having one of the best nights of his life, his favorite team isn't.

At the time of writing, the Nationals are down 1-9 in the sixth inning. Starting pitcher Patrick Corbin allowed eight hits and two earned runs over just 3.1 innings before being pulled.

Meanwhile, Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber is having himself a night. The outfielder has crushed two home runs so far in the game and driven in three runs for his team.

Didi Gregorious and Nick Castellanos have each driven a couple runs as well. J.T. Realmuto has the other.

