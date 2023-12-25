Padres ace RHP Yu Darvish shared his thoughts regarding Shohei Ohtani's first landing spot after moving from Nippon Professional Baseball.

"I thought he would end up choosing Rangers or Padres, but he surprised everyone and signed with Angels. I never had a chance to find out his reason," Dravish said in Ohtani documentary on ESPN.

When Ohtani's agent, Nez Balelo, revealed that his client would play for the Angels in 2018, the baseball community was taken aback five years ago. The club had been out of the playoffs for three years and had won their only World Championship fifteen years prior (2002).

So why did he sign with the Angels?

"After a thorough, detailed process," Nez Balelo said regarding Ohtani's decision to join the Angels, "Shohei Ohtani has decided to sign with the Los Angeles Angels. Shohei is humbled and flattered by all the time and effort that so many teams put into their presentations and sincerely thanks them for their professionalism."

"In the end, he felt a strong connection with the Angels and believes they can best help him reach his goals in Major League Baseball."

Ohtani said numerous times he wants to win. But, despite Ohtani's accomplishments, the Angels have not finished with a winning record in the five seasons with him in the starting lineup.

One is Ohtani's curtailed rookie season (2018), in which he underwent Tommy John surgery to halt the season after pitching just 51.2 innings. His DH-only 2019 season and his pandemic-reduced 2020 season, in which he pitched 1.2 innings overall before genuinely taking off in 2021 and 2022, are also there.

Shohei Ohtani signed a mammoth contract with the LA Dodgers this offseason

There have been numerous discussions over the future of the Halos. This comes after former Los Angeles Angels two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani signed a record-breaking 10-year, $700 million contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Ohtani's departure has severely damaged the Halos as it will only receive compensatory picks in his absence.

"Here's what Shohei Ohtani will look like in each Dodgers uniform next season" - MLB

Shohei Ohtani's agent, Nez Balelo, asked the Angels to match the offer and argue for Ohtani's return before he signed with the Dodgers. The crosstown Dodgers made an offer, and Angels owner Arte Moreno turned it down, drawing criticism from the fan base.

