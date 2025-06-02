Yu Darvish's son becomes good luck charm for Manny Machado in Padres' comeback win

San Diego Padres superstar Manny Machado came clutch for the National League West team on Saturday to lead them to a come-from-behind 6-2 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday.
Machado gave San Diego the lead in the first inning with a solo home run off Pirates starter Andrew Heaney. It was the Padres' All-Star's seventh home run of the season.
The six-time All-Star came in clutch again in the seventh inning as his sacrifice fly drove in a run to break a 4-4 tie. The Padres added another run to edge out a 6-4 win.
Machado's teammate, Yu Darvish's wife, Seiko, was at the game with their son. Seiko shared an Instagram story with their son wearing Machado's No. 13, proving to be the infielder's lucky charm as he went 1-for-3 in Sunday's series decider.
Manny Machado reflected on his go-ahead RBI sacrifice fly in a four-run rally in the seventh inning that turned around the game in San Diego's favor.
“That inning was huge for us,” Machado said. “[We were] stringing together some really good at-bats, making those guys pitch and come to us. Kind of looked like our old selves.”
Manny Machado acknowledges offensive struggles after Pirates win
The Padres fell to a 5-0 loss in the second game of the series as their offensive struggles mounted. Despite a late comeback win in the series finale, Manny Machado urged the offense to heat up from the get go.
“We’ve got to do it from the first inning -- that’s when we’re at our best,” Machado said. “But it’s definitely a good starting point. That’s what this team’s made of. Everyone through that lineup can do that.”
The Padres improved to a 33-24 record with the series win and trail NL West leaders Los Angeles Dodgers by 2.0 games. They will clash against division rivals, the San Francisco Giants, just a game behind San Diego, in a crucial four-game series hosted by Oracle Park.