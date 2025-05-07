Yu Darvish's wife Seiko drops 2-word reaction as Padres leave it late to seal win against Yankees

San Diego Padres ace Yu Darvish has yet to pitch this season due to an elbow injury. But while he remains out of action, his wife Seiko continues to root for the team.
As the Padres traveled to the Bronx to take on the New York Yankees on Monday, Seiko, who has been married to Darvish since 2016, tuned into the game on TV to support the team.
After the team dramatically reversed a three-run deficit late on to win 4-3, Seiko took to Instagram to celebrate.
"We win" Seiko Darvish shared via her Instagram story.
The Padres scored four runs in the eighth inning through Manny Machado and Xander Bogaerts to secure their sixth win in a row.
The victory improves the Padres' record for the season to 23-11, placing them second in the standings for an extremely hard-fought NL West division.
While Yu Darvish continues to rehab his injury, Padres fans will be hoping he can return at some point in the season as the team aims to win its first-ever World Series title in 2025.
Yu Darvish's wife Seiko creates 'ice-cream cake' for her son's birthday
Just like Yu Darvish himself, his wife, Seiko, is also an accomplished athlete, having won four wrestling world championships during her career.
Apart from being quite the athlete, it appears Seiko Darvish is also quite a great mother, adept at whipping up tasty snacks for her kids to enjoy.
As one of her sons celebrated his birthday in March, Seiko Darvish cleverly created an "ice-cream cake", which by her own admission, left everyone 'delighted'.
She later took to Instagram to share a series of snaps of the treat.
"It’s my #3 son’s birthday 🎂 I made birthday ice cream plate for him instead of 🎂 The kids were so happy with it 😋" Seiko Darvish captioned her Instagram post.
Darvish has two children from his previous marriage, while Seiko has one. They have since had five children together.