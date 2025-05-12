Yu Darvish's wife Seiko honors their son Shoei on Mother's Day with heartwarming message

While many celebrated their mothers this weekend, San Diego Padres pitcher Yu Darvish's wife, Seiko Darvish, turned the spotlight onto her son Shoei with a special tribute on Mother's Day.

Darvish and Seiko are proud parents to Shoei, who's also a pitcher, playing for Cathedral Catholic Dons for the 2025 season. The couple reportedly is parents to three sons and a daughter.

On Mother's Day, Seiko posted three photos to capture her motherhood journey. In one image, young Shoei is pictured gripping the steering wheel with Seiko close behind him. The caption read:

"Beloved son (as translated from Japanese)" accompanied by a red heart

Another story featured Seiko giving Shoei a piggyback ride. She wrote:

"Thank you for making me a mom (as translated from Japanese) ❤️"

Below that, she added a heartfelt message in English:

“Thank you. Because you gave my life a fresh new meaning. You opened up my heart in a way that I didn't even know to be possible. You expanded my joy.”

The final slide reposted a message from another user with a picture of Seiko holding a small dog on a sunny lawn. It was captioned:

“Happy Mother’s Day”

Seiko's Instagram story

Yu Darvish's son reveals advice he received from Padres ace after his debut for Cathedral Catholic

There's a good chance MLB will see Yu Darvish's son Shoei pitch in games. His son is taking strides in his high school career, making his debut earlier in April for Cathedral Catholic High School in San Diego, California.

Shoei made his debut against Mira Mesa, where he struck out three sluggers in 2.1 innings before being forced to leave the game due to blisters. He also got a hit in that game.

His team, Cathedral Dons, went on to register a walk-off victory. After the game, Shoei was interviewed by Allison Edmonds, where Darvish Jr. revealed the advice he got from his old man.

"You just gotta flush it," Shoei told Edmonds. "I mean, everyone has bad days, so you just gotta flush it and keep thinking about how to get better for the next opportunity you get.

"Yeah, he gives me a lot of advice—pitching mechanics, whatever—mindset, nutrition, everything you could ask for. So he's definitely a big help," Shoei added.

Shortly after the game, Yu Darvish shared his assessment of his son's pitching debut.

"I went to watch my 17-year-old son take his first game at Cathedral Catholic High School," he wrote on X (as translated to English)."The pitching itself was good and he got some hits, but as a parent I was happy to see him playing to the best of his ability without any physical pain. "He was also interviewed and showed kindness by praising his father, who didn't teach him much 😊."

As Shoei continues with his high school career, Yu Darvish is yet to pitch in an MLB game in 2025, as he's rehabbing from right elbow inflammation.

