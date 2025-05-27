Yu Darvish's wife Seiko proud of their son Shoei's major baseball accomplishment

San Diego Padres ace Yu Darvish's wife, Seiko, proudly celebrated a major milestone in their son Shoei’s athletic journey. Shoei is following in his father's footsteps hopefully become a major league star one day. He is a member of the Class of 2026 and is also part of the Padres scout team.

Ad

On Monday, Seiko shared that Shoei was honored with multiple awards, including the DONS Varsity Athletic Award and a San Diego City Conference All-Academic Team Certificate. The display also featured varsity letters and a Scholar Athlete patch.

Seiko captioned the post with:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“I’m so proud of you, My babe ❤️.”

In a second story, Seiko shared a scene from what appeared to be a senior celebration party hosted by the school. The Japanese caption read:

Ad

Trending

“今日は高校で親も含めてのパーティーでした🥰 25人の選手一人一人に対して数分の言葉を贈る監督。金八先生でした🥺”

(Translation: “Today was a party at the high school with the parents included 🥰. The coach gave a few heartfelt words to each of the 25 players. It was like a scene from a Mr. Kinpachi episode [a beloved Japanese teacher character].”

Seiko's Instagram story

Shoei is one of Yu Darvish's two sons with his first wife, Saeko. Meanwhile, Darvish and his current wife, Seiko, have been together since 2014 and have five children of their own.

Ad

Yu Darvish reveals his teachings for his son Shoei

Yu Darvish knows what it takes to become successful in the world's most competitive baseball league. Earlier in April, he was interviewed by Allison Edmonds as he opened up on what kind of advice he gave his son as he competed in a high school baseball game.

Darvish doesn't get into pitching mechanics and all; that's for Shoei's high school coach. What he can do instead is give him advice on how to approach the game.

Ad

"As a father, as a dad, you got there a little bit nervous. I would say it’s a little bit different compared to myself going on the mound and pitching," Darvish said.

"We don't necessarily go into the details of mechanics or stuff like that, it's more about how you approach the game. You know, you have to really think about the game going into the game. After the game, you think about what you did. So, those kind of things I want to sort of have him do, so those are the things we talk about," he added.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, Yu Darvish is dealing with a elbow inflammation and is yet to pitch in MLB in 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Krutik Jain Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.



A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.



A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking. Know More