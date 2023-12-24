Yuki Matsui Contract: Exploring details around Japanese reliever's deal with the Padres

On Saturday, the San Diego Padres announced they had reached a deal with Japanese reliever Yuki Matsui. The two sides agreed to a five-year, $28 million contract.

San Diego needed to do something to revitalize their bullpen. All-Star closer Josh Hader is a free agent, and many insiders do not see the lefty re-signing with the team this winter.

The contract includes opt-out clauses after the third and fourth seasons and an injury clause that can convert the fifth year into a club option. Given the length of the contract, this is a rare signing.

Very few free-agent relief pitchers can ink a deal of five years. Yuki Matsui is just the third active reliever to sign a contract of five or more years.

Yuki Matsui did not get the attention he should have with all the stars on the open market

South Korea v Japan - WBSC Premier 12 Semi-Final

Yuki Matsui is a fantastic relief pitcher. In 10 seasons in the Nippon League, Matsui has compiled a 2.43 ERA with 236 saves. He is coming off a season with a career-high 39 saves.

He did not receive the same attention as he would have if Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto were not free agents. They attracted much of the league's attention before their signings.

While Matsui does not look the part, standing at just 5'8, he is a force to be reckoned with. He can run his fastball up to 96 MPH and pairs that with a curveball and a deadly splitter.

He started his career as a starter but transitioned to the bullpen before the end of his rookie season. It was seemingly a great move, as he has been one of the most successful relievers in NPB.

Matsui will be a great addition to the Padres bullpen, who was impressive during the 2023 season.

